Body found at Delhi water plant was of gang rivalry victim, six held: Police

New Delhi Police said eight were involved in the murder. (Representative photo)

Two days after a body, with a cloth tied around the neck and bearing multiple stab wounds, surfaced at the Haiderpur water treatment plant, police on Thursday identified the victim as a 14-year-old boy, who was abducted and murdered in a gang rivalry at Samaypur Badli on the intervening night of June 29 and 30.

Two men, identified as Krishna Mehto,19, and Ashmit Singh,18, were arrested, and four minor boys were apprehended in connection with the murder, police said.

“Mehto’s interrogation revealed that he was humiliated and brutally beaten up by members of the notorious Badhawar gang, involved in robbery and bootlegging, on Diwali last year. Mehto suspected the 14-year-old boy and his friends of being informers and conniving with the Badhawars in the assault. He had been planning for a long time to take revenge,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar V Swami.

HT previously reported how bodies dumped in the Munak canal, which starts from Haryana, end up at the Haiderpur plant due to a lack of any mechanism, such as nets or boundary walls.

On June 29 night, Mehto, Singh and six others met at Jeevan Park in Samaypur Badli and decided to kill the boy. They spotted the boy near Veer Chowk Bazar, assaulted him and abducted him in front of his friends on a motorcycle.

“They took him near the Munak canal in Samaypur Badli area, where they tied a scarf around his mouth so that he could not scream, stripped him, threw his clothes in the canal, assaulted him and took turns to stab him multiple times. They threw his body in the canal and fled,” the DCP said.

Two other suspects were traced in Haridwar, police said.