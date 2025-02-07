Body with tied limbs found in locked house in DLF Phase-1

Gurugram Kumar said that previously, a private firm used to operate from the house but the management vacated the premises on December 20. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The body of an unidentified man, with his limbs tied, was found lying in a pool of blood on the first floor of a locked three-storey house in DLF Phase-1, police said on Thursday.

Police said they could not establish the identity of the victim and that they were informed about the murder around 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the locks on the main entrance and other doors of the house were broken. “Prima facie, it seems that several suspects snuck into the house after breaking the locks with a motive to steal valuables, but when they found nothing, dispute broke out between them during which the deceased was assaulted with heavy blunt weapons causing severe head injuries that made him bleed to death,” he said.

Kumar said that previously, a private firm used to operate from the house but the management vacated the premises on December 20.

“Two senior employees of the firm had visited the house on Wednesday evening to collect a few pending items when they found the locks broken. They went upstairs to check and spotted the body. They panicked and immediately alerted the police control room,” he said.

On the complaint of a witness who was the first to spot the body, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under sections 103(1) (murder), 238(a) (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS at the DLF Phase 1 police station on Wednesday night.