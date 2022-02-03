Brace for mercury drop in Delhi as rain, wind to return: IMD

Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to dip by 4-5 degrees Celsius (°C) on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rain and gusty winds of 30-40 km/hr during the day.

While the Capital recorded a maximum temperature of 23.4°C on Wednesday, a degree above normal, it is expected to drop to 18-19°C on Thursday, owing to overcast conditions and cold winds, Met officials said. Delhi could also see a drizzle on Friday.

“This is the first western disturbance for February and light rain is expected in Delhi, though the rain intensity will be stronger further up north. Snowfall activity is also expected in the higher reaches,” said IMD scientist RK Jenamani, stating the impact of the western disturbance will linger until Friday.

“On both days, the maximum will be below the normal mark. It may also drop to 15-16 degrees in some parts of Delhi,” said Jenamani.

The maximum and minimum temperatures rose slightly on Wednesday, an expected result of an approaching western disturbance.

The minimum temperature touched 11.2°C -- three notches above normal and 4.2°C more from the previous day. As per the IMD, the minimum could rise further to around 13°C on Thursday, owing to cloudy conditions at night.

The maximum of 23.4°C was higher than the 20.8°C recorded on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the lowest maximum was seen at Mayur Vihar (20.5°C), while the lowest minimum was at Ridge station (9.2°C). Delhi’s relative humidity oscillated between 36% and 95% in the last 24 hours.

Jenamani said some parts of Delhi could also record moderate showers on Thursday.

According to the IMD, rainfall between 2.5mm and 15.5mm is classified as ‘light’ rainfall, between 15.6 and 64.4mm is ‘moderate’ rainfall, and over 64.5mm in a 24-hour period is classified as ‘heavy’ rainfall.

The average normal rainfall figure for February is 18mm. Last year, the month only saw 2.6mm of rainfall.

The Capital ended January with 88.2mm of rainfall as opposed to a monthly normal average of 21.7mm. This was Delhi’s highest January rainfall in the last 121 years, as per the IMD.

The wet spell in January has also meant Delhi recorded its cleanest January -- average AQI of 279 -- since the air quality index was launched in the year 2015.

Meanwhile, the air quality improved in the last 24 hours, with Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) dropping to 319 (very poor) as per Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4pm bulletin. It was 346 (very poor) on Tuesday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar), Delhi’s AQI will improve even further on Thursday, owing to rain.

“The AQI on Wednesday indicates ‘very poor’ air quality and is likely to improve as relatively high wind speed enhances dispersion of pollutants. On Thursday, rain is likely to occur along with gusty winds, which is expected to improve the AQI to the lower end of the ‘very poor’ or the ‘poor’ category through wet deposition and strong dispersion,” said Safar.