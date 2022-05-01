Brain-dead due to bullet injury, 6-yr-old girl’s organs donated to save lives

NEW DELHI: The parents of a six-year-old brain-dead girl, undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, agreed to donate her organs that are likely to help at least six persons suffering from end-stage organ failure in need of a transplant, according to her doctors. Her liver, both kidneys and corneas, and heart valves were harvested on Friday.

The girl, one of the six children of a Noida-based tailor, was brought to AIIMS Trauma Centre at 11.30pm on Wednesday, with a head injury. The CT scan showed a bullet in the right side of her head, but the parents were not aware she was shot at.

“The bullet showed up in the CT scan. It probably entered from the left side and was lodged inside the right side of the head. The parents surprisingly were not even aware that their girl was shot. They told us they heard some noise and found their daughter unresponsive when they reached her. They had no clue about the bullet injury,” said Dr Deepak Gupta, professor, department of neurosurgery, AIIMS.

The father of the girl, Harnarayan Prajapati, a resident of sector 121, Noida, said, “She was on a cot outside (the house) with her two siblings and we were inside. Suddenly there was a loud noise and she called for her mother. We rushed out and saw her bleeding profusely. We did not know what caused it. we could never imagine she was shot as we don’t have animosity with anyone. We rushed her to a couple of doctors, and then to a hospital in Noida where she was treated initially and later doctors referred her to AIIMS trauma centre. Doctors told us she was shot. We don’t know what happened and why.”

“We filed a police complaint and they said the case is being investigated,” he added.

The girl was declared brain dead at 11.40am on Friday after a series of tests meant to assess her brain condition confirmed brain stem death.

“Glasgow coma score was low, there were no brain stem reflexes, and even the apnea test that was repeated twice in the gap of 12 hours came back positive both times. We noticed very early on that there had been changes in her brain that were irreversible; therefore, we started counselling her parents,” said Dr Gupta, who says this was the first cadaver donation in such a young age group at the Trauma Centre.

“Cadaver organ donation is rare in the country, and the family of a brain-dead child agreeing to donate organs for harvesting and transplantation is rarer, making this act an inspiring one. We need more such families to agree to donate the organs of their kin if declared brain dead as demand for organs is very high and thousands of patients die in want of an organ for transplantation.”

Dr Gupta developed a simulator model to provide hands-on experience to intensive care unit (ICU) staff in accurately identifying brain stem death that will help streamline the brain death certification issue, a step that could also go a long way in saving precious time to start the organ donation process as doctors plan to take the training module across the country.

He held a workshop last month to train the first batch of 25 doctors at AIIMS.

The rate of cadaver donation in India is abysmally low, with hundreds and thousands of end stage organ failure patients dying for want of an organ for transplantation each year. According to the pre-pandemic data from National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, the central government’s nodal networking agency for procurement, allocation and distribution of organs and tissues, organ donation rate in India in 2018 was 0.65 deceased donors per million population.

“We thought of what our relatives and friends would say if we agreed to donate our daughter’s organs, but then the doctors explained to us how it would help save lives, therefore, we agreed. Also, we have seen advertisements promorting organ donation on TV, and know that it’s an act of kindness. Hopefully our daughter will rest in peace,” said Prajapati.