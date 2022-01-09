Home / Cities / Delhi News / BSF seizes Pakistani boat near Ferozepur in Punjab
BSF seizes Pakistani boat near Ferozepur in Punjab

Ferozepur is a sensitive district because of its proximity to the international border with Pakistan. Earlier, many drones from Pakistan breached Indian territory in the district.
A senior BSF officer said that the wooden boat was spotted by personnel belonging to the 136 Battalion during patrol duty near the DT Mall border outpost in Punjab along the international border with Pakistan. (AFP)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 01:13 AM IST
ByAsian News International, New Delhi

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday seized an abandoned Pakistani boat near the border outpost in Ferozepur district of Punjab.

A senior BSF officer said that the wooden boat was spotted by personnel belonging to the 136 Battalion during patrol duty near the DT Mall border outpost along the international border.

“In winters, the area remains covered under thick fog. After the boat was recovered, we conducted a search operation in the area and alerted local villages to inform BSF in case they see any suspicious activity. Such boats are often used for smuggling of narcotics substance and arms from across the border,” he said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in Punjab’s Ferozepur in a security breach.

