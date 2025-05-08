New Delhi, Days after a businessman was shot at in Central Delhi, police have arrested two other accused in connection with the case, officials said Thursday. Businessman shot at in central Delhi; bouncer among 2 held

Sahil Malik , a bouncer by profession, and Shivam Bhadauria , a Delhi University graduate, were arrested on Wednesday while planning another heist in south Delhi, police said.

The incident occurred on May 2 when the victim, Rajendra, a Noida resident and owner of a perfume shop at Chandni Chowk, was returning home with ₹5 lakh cash. He was shot at by two motorcycle-borne assailants.

Prashant was arrested and a juvenile was apprehended, police said earlier.

During the investigation, the police found that Parshant worked at the victim's perfume import-export business and masterminded the heist by sharing the victim's movements with his associates.

"To track down the remaining accused, a special team of the crime branch was formed. The investigators analysed CCTV footage from entry and escape routes around the crime scene and conducted technical surveillance. Based on intelligence inputs and analysis, the two key suspects Sahil Malik and Shivam Bhadauria were identified," said the DCP.

On Wednesday, the team received a tip-off that the duo was planning another robbery in South Delhi. Acting on the tip-off, the team laid a trap near Sarojini Nagar. When the suspects arrived on a motorcycle, they were intercepted and overpowered by the team," he added.

"A .32 bore semi-automatic pistol, four live cartridges and a motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from their possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditya Gautam in a statement said.

A separate FIR was also registered against the accused.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that Prashant planned the robbery and roped in a juvenile accomplice, who in turn brought in Sahil Malik and Shivam Bhadauria. The gang tracked the victim's movements and chose the tunnel as the ideal ambush spot.

Police said that Bhadauria resides in Bhajanpura and completed his graduation from Delhi University in 2023. He is currently unemployed. His accomplice, Sahil Malik resides in Usmanpur and works part-time as a bouncer at events and parties. He completed his 12th standard in 2021 from Uttar Pradesh.

Both are friends of Govind and the juvenile and live in the same neighbourhood. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.