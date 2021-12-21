Businessman’s son abducted near Ghazipur flower market, pays 50L ransom

New Delhi: A businessman from northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on Saturday alleged that he paid ₹50 lakh as ransom for the safe release of his son, who was abducted at gunpoint in his car near Ghazipur flower market allegedly by an unidentified man on Friday, police said on Monday.

The alleged abductor had driven around the businessman’s son on the city roads for nearly three hours during which he was negotiating with his father over the ransom amount.

The suspect initially demanded ₹1 crore but after negotiating, the amount was brought down to ₹50 lakh which the businessman paid at Ashok Vihar to get his son safely released, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said that on Saturday, the businessman, Vikas Aggarwal, telephonically informed the police about the abduction of his son, Kinshuk Aggarwal. The businessman, who owns a banquet hall at GT Karnal Road, told the police that on Friday morning, his son, along with two employees, had gone to Ghazipur flower market to buy flowers for decoration at the banquet hall.

Police said that the two employees went to the flower market while Kinshuk was seated in the car. Suddenly, an unidentified man entered the car, pointed a gun at Kinshuk and threatened to kill him if he raised an alarm. Thereafter, the man made Kinshuk talk to his father and demanded ₹1 crore for his safe release.

“Later the matter was settled at ₹50 lakh, which the complainant paid in Ashok Vihar area and got his son released. The businessman informed the police about the crime the next day. Thereafter, the police reached the complainant’s house and recorded Kinshuk’s statement. A case of kidnapping for ransom and threatening at gunpoint was registered. We are investigating the case,” added DCP Kashyap.

