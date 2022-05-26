Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Can’t hold mini trial during bail plea: HC to Umar Khalid
delhi news

Can’t hold mini trial during bail plea: HC to Umar Khalid

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid was arrested in the case of the main conspiracy pertaining to the 2020 Delhi communal riots.
The Delhi high court said it will hear further arguments on the bail plea of Umar Khalid on May 30. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Published on May 26, 2022 05:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Delhi high court on Wednesday said that it would not look into the veracity of the witnesses statements against activist Umar Khalid during arguments on his bail petition -- a day after the former JNU student leader told the court that he has been in jail for two years over “a hearsay statement”.

Khalid was arrested in the case of the main conspiracy pertaining to the 2020 Delhi communal riots.

A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar on Wednesday said that it will not hold a “mini-trial”, and look into the evidence and the statements without testing the authenticity of the material. “In so far as UAPA is concerned, we have to look at the material on the record without testing the veracity... You can’t say if the statement says three of them (accused) met, then we should test it by holding a mini-trial,” the bench said.

Khalid’s counsel, Trideep Pais, said he was not asking for a mini-trial at this stage.

The court said it will hear further arguments on the bail plea on May 30.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi delhi news delhi hc order umar khalid delhi riots jnu
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP