Can’t hold mini trial during bail plea: HC to Umar Khalid

- Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid was arrested in the case of the main conspiracy pertaining to the 2020 Delhi communal riots.
The Delhi high court on Wednesday said that it would not look into the veracity of the witnesses statements against activist Umar Khalid during arguments on his bail petition -- a day after the former JNU student leader told the court that he has been in jail for two years over “a hearsay statement”.
Khalid was arrested in the case of the main conspiracy pertaining to the 2020 Delhi communal riots.
A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar on Wednesday said that it will not hold a “mini-trial”, and look into the evidence and the statements without testing the authenticity of the material. “In so far as UAPA is concerned, we have to look at the material on the record without testing the veracity... You can’t say if the statement says three of them (accused) met, then we should test it by holding a mini-trial,” the bench said.
Khalid’s counsel, Trideep Pais, said he was not asking for a mini-trial at this stage.
The court said it will hear further arguments on the bail plea on May 30.
Himachal’s tribal districts take lead in booster dose vaccination
In the other tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, 64% eligible population has been administered the precautionary dose . Chamba has achieved 34% coverage and Kullu around 37%. In Himachal, more than 8 lakh people were eligible for the booster shot as on May 24. Since the launch of the booster dose drive in January, 3, 15,734 precautionary doses have been administered in the state which is 40% of eligible population.
Delhi: Evening driving tests at 3 tracks in city
For now, the evening driving test facility will be available at the automated driving test tracks (ADTTs) in Shakurbasti, Mayur Vihar and Vishwas Nagar. The night driving test will be held in slots between 5pm and 7pm and 45 appointments will be available daily at each of the three tracks.
Police collect files of former Punjab minister
A police team, after procuring call details of Dr Vijay Singla, also questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator, who, along with his officer on special duty (OSD) Pardeep Kumar, is in police remand till May 27, a senior officer said, requesting anonymity. “Singla was also cross-questioned in front of his OSD,” the officer added.
24 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity
After a nearly three-fold spike between Monday and Tuesday, tricity's daily Covid-19 cases recorded a slight dip on Wednesday. Compared to 12 cases on Monday that spiked to 33 a day later, the tricity logged 24 infections on Wednesday. Chandigarh reported 13 cases, same as the day before, while in Mohali and Panchkula, the cases dropped from 10 to seven and four, respectively.
E-commerce firm, retailer fined for delivering fake branded belt
Delivering a fake branded belt has cost online marketplace Snapdeal and a retailer, Amicraft Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, dear. Penalising the two firms, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed them to refund ₹361, the cost of the belt, and pay ₹5,000 as compensation for causing agony and harassment, and litigation costs. There were bubbles on both sides of the belt and it started cracking after being used just thrice.
