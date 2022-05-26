Can’t hold mini trial during bail plea: HC to Umar Khalid

The Delhi high court on Wednesday said that it would not look into the veracity of the witnesses statements against activist Umar Khalid during arguments on his bail petition -- a day after the former JNU student leader told the court that he has been in jail for two years over “a hearsay statement”.

Khalid was arrested in the case of the main conspiracy pertaining to the 2020 Delhi communal riots.

A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar on Wednesday said that it will not hold a “mini-trial”, and look into the evidence and the statements without testing the authenticity of the material. “In so far as UAPA is concerned, we have to look at the material on the record without testing the veracity... You can’t say if the statement says three of them (accused) met, then we should test it by holding a mini-trial,” the bench said.

Khalid’s counsel, Trideep Pais, said he was not asking for a mini-trial at this stage.

The court said it will hear further arguments on the bail plea on May 30.