Can’t hold trial to check witness statements: Delhi HC tells Umar Khalid
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday said that it would not look into the veracity of the witnesses statements against activist mar Khalid during arguments on his bail petition --- a day after the former JNU student leader told the court that he has been in jail for two years over ‘a hearsay statement by a witness’.
Khalid was arrested in the case of the main conspiracy pertaining to the 2020 Delhi communal riots, and booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act among other sections of the IPC. Khalid moved a bail plea in the case in the Delhi high court after a trial court rejected his petition on March 24.
A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar on Wednesday said that it will not hold a “mini-trial”, and look into the evidence and the statements without testing the authenticity of the material.
“In so far as UAPA is concerned, we have to look at the material on the record without testing the veracity of that material. That material can only be contradicted and rebutted at the time of trial…You can’t say if the statement says three of them (accused) met, then we should test it by holding a mini-trial. You cannot say that,” the bench said.
To this, Khalid’s counsel, Trideep Pais, said he was not asking the court to conduct a mini-trial at this stage.
The court said it will hear further arguments on the bail plea on May 30.
Khalid’s counsel has argued that the activist has been in jail for the last two years based on a protected witness’ hearsay statement which has no corroboration. Khalid has argued in his bail plea before the high court that his speech, which forms the basis for the allegations against him, did not call for violence, was not contemporaneously uploaded on YouTube, was not widely circulated, and that the allegation of commission of the offence of section 124A (sedition) IPC or any reaction in Delhi on account of the speech was “unfounded, unlikely and more than remote”.
The Delhi Police, represented by Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, has opposed the bail plea, saying the narratives sought to be created by Khalid cannot be looked into as his defence at this stage, and the trial court refused to release him by a well-reasoned order which suffers from no illegality.
Besides Khalid, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, suspended councillor Tahir Hussain and others have also been booked under the UAPA in the case.
-
Delhi govt notifies incentives for electric cycles
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday evening notified incentives up to ₹7,500 for electric cycles, with transport minister Kailash Gahlot noting that Capital is the first in the country to do so. Under the policy, passenger e-cycles will be eligible for a purchase incentive of 25% of its selling price (up to ₹5,500) along with an additional incentive of ₹2,000 for the first 1,000 individual consumers.
-
Delhi govt makes it mandatory for transport officials to ride public buses once a week
The Delhi government has asked all its senior transport officials to ride public buses at least once a week to promote a shift away from private vehicles to public transport and seek feedback from passengers in order to improve the city's most popular transit system. The order pertains to Group A and B officials of the transport department and Delhi Transport Corporation.
-
Drug addiction center turns learning ground for addicts in Sangrur
The Sangrur administration's initiative to bring drug addicts to the mainstream has come as a ray of hope for these people who can now prepare for competitive exams and opt for various skill development courses during their treatment at the drug addiction center in Ghabdan village of the district. Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said the initiative has been taken with an aim to provide employment opportunities to them in future and bring them to the mainstream.
-
Stray dogs a neglected lot in Delhi, says high court
A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Sachin Datta, while hearing a public interest litigation by a lawyer Rahul Mohod, said that such stray dogs should be looked after as they impact the life of the city residents.
-
Road rage case: Pedestrian stoned to death at Mundhwa in Pune
In a case of road rage, a pedestrian was stoned to death allegedly by two motorcycle-borne youths near Sai Furniture on Hadapsar-Mundhwa road on Tuesday evening. According to police inspector (crime) Pradeep Kakade, the accused were riding a two-wheeler which hit the pedestrian from behind. The police have invoked Sections 302 ( murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused who are now in police custody.
