Can’t hold trial to check witness statements: Delhi HC tells Umar Khalid

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday said that it would not look into the veracity of the witnesses statements against activist mar Khalid during arguments on his bail petition --- a day after the former JNU student leader told the court that he has been in jail for two years over ‘a hearsay statement by a witness’.

Khalid was arrested in the case of the main conspiracy pertaining to the 2020 Delhi communal riots, and booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act among other sections of the IPC. Khalid moved a bail plea in the case in the Delhi high court after a trial court rejected his petition on March 24.

A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar on Wednesday said that it will not hold a “mini-trial”, and look into the evidence and the statements without testing the authenticity of the material.

“In so far as UAPA is concerned, we have to look at the material on the record without testing the veracity of that material. That material can only be contradicted and rebutted at the time of trial…You can’t say if the statement says three of them (accused) met, then we should test it by holding a mini-trial. You cannot say that,” the bench said.

To this, Khalid’s counsel, Trideep Pais, said he was not asking the court to conduct a mini-trial at this stage.

The court said it will hear further arguments on the bail plea on May 30.

Khalid’s counsel has argued that the activist has been in jail for the last two years based on a protected witness’ hearsay statement which has no corroboration. Khalid has argued in his bail plea before the high court that his speech, which forms the basis for the allegations against him, did not call for violence, was not contemporaneously uploaded on YouTube, was not widely circulated, and that the allegation of commission of the offence of section 124A (sedition) IPC or any reaction in Delhi on account of the speech was “unfounded, unlikely and more than remote”.

The Delhi Police, represented by Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, has opposed the bail plea, saying the narratives sought to be created by Khalid cannot be looked into as his defence at this stage, and the trial court refused to release him by a well-reasoned order which suffers from no illegality.

Besides Khalid, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, suspended councillor Tahir Hussain and others have also been booked under the UAPA in the case.