Can’t prolong jail term: Delhi HC to police on 2020 riots case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the Delhi Police opposing the bail plea of Tasleem Ahmad, co-accused in 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. The court noted that arguments on framing of charges remained incomplete even after 5 years of the incident. The matter related to the 2020 Delhi riots will now be heard on Wednesday, with the Delhi police likely to continue its submission opposing the bail. (HT ARCHIVE)

A bench comprising justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar portrayed its dismay, after Ahmad urged the court to release him on bail citing delay in trial and period of custody already fulfilled. Ahmad, represented by advocate Mahmood Pracha, had submitted that he had already been incarcerated for five years and the trial’s slow pace makes more jail time unjustifiable.

He further argued that only five accused had completed their argument on charge since October last year and his client was entitled to be released on bail on the grounds of parity with co-accused Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha, who were granted bail by the high court in 2021.

However, the Delhi Police, represented by special public prosecutor Amit Prasad, argued that the trial got delayed because of the accused seeking adjournment on various occasions.

The court responded, “Five years have gone by, even arguments on charge have not been completed. In matters like this, where 700 witnesses are involved, how much time can a person be kept inside?”

Notably, the high court in a sweeping reshuffle of over 130 judges across Delhi’s district court last month, had ordered the transfer of additional sessions judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai who was presiding over the matter being heard in Karkardooma court for over a year. His replacement, ASJ Lalit Kumar, had only recently taken charge at Karkardooma. However, a few days later, ASJ Bajpai was transferred back to the Karkardooma court, where the case is being heard.

The matter will now be heard on Wednesday, with the Delhi police likely to continue its submission opposing the bail.