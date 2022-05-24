Can’t see everything as terror, Umar Khalid tells Delhi HC
Student activist Umar Khalid on Monday sought bail in the main conspiracy case of the 2020 Delhi riots case, saying the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) did not instil fear and insecurity among the people and added that the court should not “fall into the trap of interpreting everything as terror”.
The submission was made by Khalid’s counsel, senior advocate Trideep Pais, before a Delhi high court bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar after the court asked him if the protest instilled fear among the masses.
“So your case is that there was a sense of insecurity instilled in the public but you had nothing to do with it? Justice Mridul asked.
Pais responded that the alleged fear was not as grave and added, “We should not fall in the trap of interpreting everything as terror… If that is the case, every criminal act will become terror.”
Khalid, along with several others, has been booked under the anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA, in the case for being the alleged “mastermind” of the February 2020 riots which left 53 people dead and over 400 injured. Communal riots were triggered in parts of north-east Delhi after clashes between anti- and pro-CAA protesters near Jafrabad Metro station.
Pais, while seeking bail for Khalid, told the court that the anti-CAA protests were against an “unjust law” by persons who want to be a part of the country and it was in no way an act against the sovereignty of the country.
The lawyer contended that the provisions of the anti-terrorist law (UAPA) cannot be attracted as terrorism does not merely arise by causing disturbance of law and order or of public order.
He also referred to a Supreme Court ruling which had held that terrorism is an act that travels beyond the capacity of ordinary law agency to tackle under ordinary penal law, and attempts to acquire power or control by intimidation and cause fear in large section of people.
“Several of the acts or instances cited against me (Khalid) were not even qualifying (as) terror. They were just either protests or meetings. They did not qualify even as terror or conspiracy. I did not take part in any violent protest, nor is there any material to show my participation in the violent protest,” submitted Pais.
Khalid has challenged a March 24 order by a trial court which dismissed his bail plea, saying that the allegations against him are “prima facie” true.
The court will continue to hear the matter on Tuesday.
Activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia coordination committee members Safoora Zargar, suspended municipal councillor Tahir Hussain and others have also been booked under the stringent UAPA in the riots conspiracy case.
-
DCW inspection finds glaring security lapses at MCD schools
Following a surprise inspection of four municipal schools in the Capital, the Delhi Commission for Women on Monday issued a notice to Municipal Corporation of Delhi commissioner flagging concerns such as poor infrastructure and lax security measures. In a written statement on Monday, DCW said an inspection of the four schools revealed issues pertaining to safety and security. It noted that gates of all four schools were left open with no security guards present.
-
Gautam Budh Nagar excise department raises concerns over liquor smuggling
The joint excise commissioner of Meerut zone has directed officials to take action against liquor vendors in the national Capital if they are found selling more than prescribed amount of booze to customers. He also held a meeting with excise officers of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad, along with representatives of liquor traders from Delhi on Monday. The meeting was held to check illegal liquor transportation from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh.
-
Salaries yet to be paid even after MCD unification, says AAP
Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak, who is in charge of municipal affairs, on Monday said teachers of municipal schools have not been paid salaries for the past six months while sanitation workers have remained unpaid for three months, and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has ruled the corporations for 15 years, for the sorry situation.
-
Sisodia addresses London forum on education
New Delhi: Deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia on Monday discussed the education reforms implemented by the AAP government in Delhi at Education World Forum-2022 in London, a global event that saw participation from education ministers and experts from across the world. In his address at the event, Sisodia said that the Delhi government strengthened the education system by prioritising education.
-
Ghaziabad gets ₹15 crore for air quality improvement measures
Ghaziabad city has received ₹15 crore for air quality improvement this financial year. The city is already listed among 16 non-attainment areas in Uttar Pradesh, suffering from high levels of pollution. It ranked as the second-most polluted city, after Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, in the World Air Quality Report-2021. The annual exercise, undertaken by Switzerland-based organisation IQAir, surveyed 6,475 cities across the world.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics