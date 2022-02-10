Capital adds 1,317 cases, positivity rate declines to 2.11%: Govt data

Delhi on Wednesday added 1,317 Covid-19 infections, a marginal increase from the previous day, even as the test positivity rate dipped to 2.11%, state government data showed.

The Capital had added 1,114 infections on Tuesday, state government data showed.

The uptick in fresh cases, was, however, on account of an increase in the number of tests, which jumped from 48,792 on Tuesday to 62,556 on Wednesday, according to the daily health bulletin.

Also Read | Covid-19: Home isolation cases drop from 70K to 5.7K in 24 days in Delhi

Despite the increase in tests, the positivity rate fell from 2.28% on Tuesday to 2.11% on Wednesday.

The test positivity rate is used to determine and gauge the rate of infection spread in a region.

Also Read | No hesitancy, only 0.1% may not take 2nd jab: Govt study

With Wednesday’s numbers, the total active cases in Delhi have dipped to 6,304.

Hospital admissions also continued to see a decline, with nearly 95% Covid-19 beds reserved in the city vacant as on Wednesday.

Data showed that of the 15,416 hospital beds, only 5.19% (800 beds) were occupied and 94.81% (14,616 beds) vacant.

Delhi has been seeing a consistent dip in infections, hospitalisations and deaths over the last week, with senior state government officials and health experts saying this can be considered the last leg of the current Omicron-fuelled fifth wave in the city.