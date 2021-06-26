Capital adds 85 Covid-19 cases, fewest in over 420 days

The city on Saturday reported just 85 new cases of Covid-19, the fewest in a day since April 30 last year, and the second time in a week that the city added less than 100 fresh infections.

The city has now added an average of 110 new cases a day over the past week, the lowest in 427 days, going back to end-April last year, before even the first surge of infections hit the Capital.

The test positivity rate — proportion of samples that return positive — also dropped to an all-time low of 0.12%. Experts regard the positivity rate as a crucial metric to gauge the spread of an infection, and the World Health Organization (WHO) says that an outbreak can be considered to be under control in a region when this number is below 5% for a two-week period.

In Delhi, the positivity rate has stayed below this threshold for 37 days and below 1% for 27 days, shows data shared by the state government.

The positivity rate remained below 1% for 82 consecutive days between end-December and mid-March.

Meanwhile, nine more people died of the infection on Saturday, showed the state government’s health bulletin. The city has added fewer than 10 fatalities of the infection for five consecutive days now.

The number of people with the infection in city hospitals stands at just over 1,000. At the peak of the fourth wave in Delhi, there were over 20,000 people in hospitals, as per the data shared by the Delhi government.

“Once a large proportion of the people have been exposed to the infection, it becomes endemic, occurring in small numbers in pockets. Such low level of infection is only possible when endemic levels have been reached. Delhi along with places like Maharashtra and Punjab that saw the explosion of cases initially have reached the endemic levels and the entire country is likely to follow soon, probably by mid-July,” said Dr T Jacob John, former head of the department of virology at Christian Medical College-Vellore.