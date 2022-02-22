Capital crime: 6 die in four days, women safety a far cry in Delhi

At least six women were either killed or found dead in Delhi in the past four days till Monday, according to cases recorded by the police, showing how the national capital was still far from being a city safe for women.

Two of the six victims (cases reported till Monday) were also raped -- one of them a mentally challenged minor girl. Rest of the four fell victim to either those who stalked them or were known to them. To be sure, none of cases were linked.

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau report, more than 10,093 cases of crimes against women were registered in the national capital in 2020, more than twice the number of cases registered in Mumbai, Pune, Ghaziabad and Bengaluru.

The overall cases included 997 rapes, 110 dowry deaths, 1,840 assaults with intent to outrage modesty, and 326 of harassment, the NCRB report said. The data also showed that in most cases, the offenders were known to the victims.

Sexual crimes remained a major concern made evident by the incident in a village in Narela where a 14-year-old mentally-challenged girl was kidnapped by two men, who confined her in a plastic cap manufacturing unit, gagged and gang-raped her before strangling her to death using her clothes on February 12. The semi-decomposed body of the girl was found a week later. During questioning one of the arrested suspects -- who lives in the same village -- told the police that the girl said she knew them, and would report the incident to her family.

At least 1,500 rape cases are registered in Delhi each year, of which less than 2% are those in which the offender is unknown to the victim. The alleged rapists in almost 98% cases are usually friends, neighbours, family members, partners or someone known to the survivor.

In Burari, a 24-year-old woman was murdered by the husband of her friend at the latter’s house on February 18. The suspect called her over to his house and tried to rape her, when the woman resisted he killed her, and sexually assaulted the body before fleeing the spot.

Advocate Shubra Mendiratta, legal advisor to the National Human Rights Commission(NHRC), and a former counsel of the Delhi Commission for Women, said, “Despite stricter laws the system has failed the women. Such cases are still happening because there is no fear in the mind of the rapists. One should look at the abysmal conviction rates in rape cases. The cases will only stop if the rapists know that they will surely be convicted. Even if a person is pronounced to be hanged, the time it takes for the legal process is lengthy, which erodes the sanctity of the order.”

Then, a woman fell prey to snatchers in east Delhi who often target women moving on foot, or even on two-wheelers and autorickshaws. Ritu, 40, (identified by her single name), suffered serious head trauma when a snatcher targeted her in east Delhi’s Karkardooma area on February 7. When she resisted the snatcher’s attempt to take her bag, she fell of the moving e-rickshaw in which she was going towards a banquet hall to attend a wedding function. Ritu slipped into a coma, and succumbed to her injuries on February 19.

Snatching is the most common street crimes across the city. At least 21 people fall victim to snatchers every day, according to 2021 Delhi Police crime data. The number was almost the same in 2020 too.

One of the attackers in the case, Manish Singh (41), was on bail in multiple snatching cases. Police found he was involved in at least 106 such cases in a 14-year-long criminal career.

Then, on February 19, a 55-year-old woman was found dead at her house in south Delhi’s Madangir area. The police said the victim, Sudha Rani, was a BJP worker, and was murdered by her daughter, along with a friend, since she disapproved of her daughter’s live-in relationship.

In the rest of the two cases, a 25-year-old woman was found hanging at her house in Sultanpuri and a 20-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Rohini. In both the cases a magisterial inquiry was on since they died at their husband’s house.

Police expert LN Rao, who worked with Delhi Police for over three decades and retired as the DCP of the special cell said,” Snatching must be a top priority. Cases show that women are soft targets for snatchers. Police should ensure that no citizen fears stepping out of their homes because of these snatchers. From identifying bike thieves because stolen bikes are commonly used by snatchers, to arresting the receivers of snatched property, police must work on different strategies to curb incidents of snatching.”