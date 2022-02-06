Capital’s daily cases drop to 1,604, positivity dips to 2.87%

Daily Covid-19 cases in the Capital fell below the 2,000 mark on Saturday, for the first time this year, as the test positivity rate also dipped below 3%, in persistent signs that the city’s fifth wave of infections has bottomed out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, the active case count in the city also dipped below 10,000 for the first time since January 2 this year, according to records with the state health department.

Delhi added 1,604 infections (a sharp dip from 2,272 a day ago), at a test positivity rate of 2.87% (as against 3.85% on Friday), according to Saturday’s health bulletin.

The Capital last added fewer cases on December 30 last year, when it recorded 1,313 infections, and the positivity rate was last lower on December 31, when 2.44% of all collected samples returned positive results.

As on Saturday, 9,979 people in the city were battling the infection. This number, known as the active case count, was last lower on January 2, when 8,397 in Delhi were fighting Covid-19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi also reported 17 Covid deaths on Saturday, taking the city’s toll during the pandemic to 25,969. According to data, nearly all 11 districts in Delhi, some of which were reporting a positivity rate of over 30% in mid-January, are now reporting a number below 5%.