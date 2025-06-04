CAQM directs Delhi-NCR govts to assess landfill fire risk

New Delhi A fire at the Ghazipur landfill in 2022. (Archive)

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday directed the Delhi-NCR state governments to carry out a fire-risk assessment of sanitary landfills and dump sites, following proper identification, categorisation, and demarcation of waste. It directed them to adopt preventive measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras and methane gas detectors, to prevent future landfill fires, as it could lead to a spike in particulate matter and release harmful gases such as NO2, SO2, CO, dioxins and furans.

The pollution body also asked agencies to carry out extensive biomining or bioremediation at landfills to liquidate the legacy waste, as per the targeted timelines already submitted to the Supreme Court.

“Ensure adequate storage of sand or chemical fire extinguishing means for immediate action, whenever initiation of fire is sensed, besides dedicated fire tenders and other fire safety measures, specifically during the summer season, which is more prone to SLF and dump site fires,” said CAQM, adding periodic mock drills were needed to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

The CAQM said municipal solid waste needed to be collected, segregated and processed in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and directed states to adopt zero tolerance towards open waste burning.

Co-firing of paddy straw pellets beyond NCR: CAQM

In a specific directive to districts outside NCR, the CAQM asked brick kilns to co-fire paddy straw-based pellets, setting a deadline of co-firing 50% of such pellets by November 1, 2028. The deadline is 20% co-firing of paddy straw-based pellets by November 1, 2025, and 30% by November 1, 2026, it said.

The initiative aims to power such facilities, rather than relying on thermal plants.

“The state Governments of Punjab and Haryana have been instructed to issue requisite directions in this context mandating the above stipulation for use of paddy straw-based bio-mass pellets or briquettes in brick kilns located in non-NCR areas,” CAQM said in a statement, adding action taken in compliance with these directions will be apprised to the commission every month.