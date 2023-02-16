Home / Cities / Delhi News / CBSE exams begin after 3 years in Covid shadow

CBSE exams begin after 3 years in Covid shadow

delhi news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 03:10 AM IST

In 2020 and 2021, the board had declared classes 10 and 12 results based on a tabulation policy approved by the Supreme Court

A teacher wishes her students before the start of the Class 10 board exams. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
A teacher wishes her students before the start of the Class 10 board exams. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

After facing pandemic-induced disruptions for three years, the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) board exams returned to their usual routine this year with students of classes 10 and 12 on Wednesday taking their painting and entrepreneurship tests respectively, without masking and social distancing.

Over the last three years, CBSE board exams have been affected due to the pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, the board had declared classes 10 and 12 results based on a tabulation policy approved by the Supreme Court. Students were marked on the basis of their internal exams, practicals, assignments and performance in previous classes.

Asteek Narayan, a Class 12 student at Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Radhey Shyam Park, said that he was glad the exams were not taking place in an atmosphere where students had additional stress of Covid-19. Narayan’s Class 10 board exams were disrupted due to the pandemic.

“We were caught off guard when exams were cancelled due to the pandemic. This time, we can focus on exams alone and don’t have to take extra stress about catching Covid or worry about meeting friends after a good exam,” said Narayan, whose first exam is scheduled to take place next week.

While exams of many subjects in both Class 10 and Class 12 were cancelled in 2020 after the imposition of the first lockdown, in 2021, no exam was conducted due to the second wave of the pandemic. To avoid a repeat of 2021, CBSE decided to conduct exams in two terms for the 2022 batch, which led to glitches and drew opposition from some quarters.

School administrators said the relief this time was the absence of uncertainty. Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, said, “There is no stress related to the pandemic. Although the second-term took place in person last year as well, the fear of Covid was in the air,” said Arora.

CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said, “To ensure students are appearing without any stress, CBSE has fixed the timetable in a way that they get sufficient time for preparation in all subjects.”

To be sure, the CBSE Class 12 board exams have lost some of their significance with an extrance test determining most college admissions since last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out