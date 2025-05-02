Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cementing fate: Over 100 trees uprooted in Delhi storm, experts flag civic neglect

PTI |
May 02, 2025 06:01 PM IST

Cementing fate: Over 100 trees uprooted in Delhi storm, experts flag civic neglect

New Delhi, Strong winds that accompanied the rain early Friday uprooted between 100 and 200 trees across the national capital, sparking a fresh concern among environmentalists over unchecked urban development.

Cementing fate: Over 100 trees uprooted in Delhi storm, experts flag civic neglect
Cementing fate: Over 100 trees uprooted in Delhi storm, experts flag civic neglect

As heavy rain lashed the city, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi received 53 complaints of fallen trees, the New Delhi Municipal Council 24 such incidents, while the Public Works Department reported getting at least 200 complaints of uprooting of trees/branches.

Reports continue to come in from different parts of the city.

Experts blame a rampant concretisation of the tree bases for the trees' fragility.

"The cement around the base of a tree causes the tree to fall. It blocks water and air from reaching the roots and prevents the trunk from expanding," said Verhaen Khanna, a Delhi-based environmentalist.

"During monsoon, tree trunks need to expand due to increased moisture, but cement chokes them. The roots weaken, making the tree lose balance. If digging nearby cuts roots, the risk of collapse increases," he said.

Khanna also criticised civic bodies for rushing to cut and remove fallen trees instead of attempting to revive them. "Authorities have the resources to save these trees but lack the will. With a bit of friendly persuasion and example-setting, officials can be convinced — and success rates are high when they act," he said.

Green activist Bhavreen Kandhari blamed years of negligence for the ecocide.

"One of the primary causes is the rampant concretisation around tree bases, which restricts vital feeder root growth and weakens anchorage. Construction-related soil compaction, repeated digging, and aging root systems worsen the problem," she said.

Kandhari also highlighted that a 2013 order by the National Green Tribunal had directed all authorities to remove concrete from one metre radius around trees — a directive that remains poorly enforced.

"Unless the government integrates tree health into its urban planning and enforces existing regulations, these incidents will only rise," she warned.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Cementing fate: Over 100 trees uprooted in Delhi storm, experts flag civic neglect
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On