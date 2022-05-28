Centre appoints Bhupinder Singh Bhalla as new DMC chairperson
Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, a 1990 batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer and the current additional chief secretary (home) of Delhi, was on Friday appointed the new chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). He succeeds Dharmendra, a 1989-batch IAS officer, who has been relieved of his duty with immediate effect, said a notification issued by the ministry of home affairs.
Bhalla’s appointment is the latest in a series of key administrative changes and appointments to be effected in Delhi over the past one week.
It is to be noted that the orders transferring Dharmendra as the chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh were issued on April 19 but he had not taken over his new posting so far. The appointment notification of the new chairperson also relieved the incumbent official of his duty with immediate effect. “It is further requested that Dharmedra IAS may be relieved from May 27, 2022. Further, BS Bhalla may be directed to take over the charge of the post of NDMC chairperson immediately,” the home ministry communication to the secretary to Delhi lieutenant-governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said.
Bhalla is a commerce graduate and also has an MBA degree and a post graduate diploma in management from IIM-Bangalore and University of Georgia, US. Previously, he has been posted in Delhi’s revenue department and the finance departments of Goa, Daman and Due, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Chandigarh.
Bhalla has held several important assignments in past, serving both Central and Delhi governments in various capacities. He has worked in the ministry of commerce and industry and the ministry of finance. He has also served as counsellor, economics, in the Indian embassy in Washington DC, Unites States
As the new chief of NDMC, the immediate challenges for Bhalla will include the completion of long pending projects such as smart streets scheme, beautification of arterial roads around central vista, shifting of NDMC power supply to green energy, the e-scooter project as well as expansion of smart poles project.
Several of these projects have been pending since the tenure of Naresh Kumar, who is now the Delhi chief secretary.
NDMC council member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said Bhalla was the nodal officer for Covid-19 operations in Delhi. “At the time of the spread of coronavirus in Delhi, he performed well and contributed to containing the spread of the pandemic in the city. Once he takes over as the chairperson of NDMC, we will work together as a team for the betterment of the people residing in the NDMC area,” Chahal said.
The council areas will also witness several redevelopment and beautification projects related to the G-20 Summit expected to be held in Delhi in 2023.
-
Sambhajiraje withdraws from Rajya Sabha polls fray, attacks CM for not keeping his word
A descendant of King Shivaji, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, on Friday announced to withdraw from the contest for the Rajya Sabha elections and accused chief minister Uddhav Thackeray of not keeping his promise to back him. Shiv Sena, however, dismissed Sambhajiraje's allegation, with party MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut saying the issue of the sixth seat had ended for them and they would not comment further on it. Each candidate needs 42 votes to get elected.
-
Delhi HC restrains rogue website from using HT Media Limited’s domain name
New Delhi: The Delhi high court has restrained a rogue website from using a deceptively similar domain as that of Hindustan Times, saying that the former intends to encash on the goodwill of HT Media Limited. It alleged that the said website was also engaged in reproducing, publishing, and making available news, articles, stories and columns created and published by the plaintiffs (HT Media Limited) on their website www.hindustantimes.com.
-
Kejriwal calls on new L-G, says will work together for Delhi’s growth
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called upon newly appointed lieutenant-governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and both agreed to work together for the betterment of people and the development of the national capital. After the meeting, which lasted around 40 minutes, Kejriwal said, “We discussed several issues and decided to work together for the development of Delhi and the betterment of the people of Delhi.”
-
Death of retd SI’s son: Cops to conduct polygraph test of suspects in 3.5-yr-old case
Around three and a half years after the mysterious death of the son of a retired sub-inspector in Janakipuram, the Lucknow police have decided to conduct the polygraph test of three suspects in the case, said senior police officials. The officials said the decision was taken after failing to find any evidence against the three suspects mentioned in the FIR and the investigation was heading towards the dead end.
-
Two contractual staff at Delhi airport among 3 held for gold smuggling
Three persons, two of them contractual employees of the Airport Health Organisation, were apprehended at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for trying to smuggle in gold, estimated to worth around ₹76 lakh, customs officers said on Friday. Customs commissioner Zubair Riaz Kamili, confirmed the arrests and the Delhi customs said on Thursday, two APHO employees were caught helping an Indian passenger from Saudi Arabia smuggle the gold into the country.
