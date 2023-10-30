C-Hexagon to remain out of bound for traffic for over two hours Tuesday morning

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued another advisory on Monday saying C-Hexagon (India Gate circle) will be out of bound for traffic for over two hours on Tuesday, starting 6.45 am because of the “Run For Unity” event, a part of the “Rashtriya Ekta Divas” celebrations to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Traffic will be restricted around India Gate on Tuesday morning for two hours, starting 6-45 am. (HT file photo)

The Run For Unity will be flagged off from Gate Number 1 of Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and culminate at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose statue at the India Gate lawn. Over 7,700 participants are expected to take part in the event, and will reach the venue in buses and cars.

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place from 6.45 am to 9 am on roads around the C-Hexagon and they will remain out of bound for vehicular movement during the period, traffic police announced.

The traffic restriction on the C-Hexagon on Tuesday is in addition to the restrictions and diversions that has been put in place on roads around the Vijay Chowk where the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” event is being held from Monday morning and will continue until Tuesday evening. Nearly 50,000 people are expected to attend the two-day event.

About the traffic arrangements for the Run for Unity event, special commissioner of police (traffic) Surender Singh Yadav said participants will begin the run from Gate No-1 of the National Stadium and will turn left on the C-Hexagon. They will turn right on the radial opposite Shahjahan Road and then run until the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose statue, where the run will culminate.

“To ensure the safety of participants C-Hexagon will remain closed for general traffic from 6.45 am to 9 am,” said Yadav.

According to the advisory, there will be 10 diversion points to prevent vehicles from reaching the C-Hexagon. These are:

1. Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing

2. Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road Crossing

3. Shershah Road-Mathura Road Crossing

4. Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing

5. Pandara Road-Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing

6. Q-Point

7. Roundabout Mansingh Road

8. Roundabout Jaswant Singh Road

9. K.G Marg-Firozshah Road Crossing, and

10. Roundabout Mandi House.

To ensure commuters are not inconvenienced while travelling, the traffic police have suggested some routes that the motorists may take to reach their destinations without having to move via the India Gate Circle. For those travelling between South and North Delhi, the traffic police have suggested that motorists use the Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan, IP Flyover and Rajghat. The other alternate routes will be:

• Lala Lajpat Rai Marg – Mathura Road – W-Point – A-Point

• Aurobindo Marg – Kamal Ataturk Marg – Kautilya Marg – Sardar Patel Marg – Mathor Teresa Crescent – R/A RML and continue

• Aurobindo Marg – Aurobindo Chowk – Prithiviraj Chowk – R/A MLNP – Janpath or Rafi Marg – Connaught Place – New Delhi Railway Station (Chelmsford Road – Minto Road).

For people travelling between East and West Delhi, the traffic police have suggested the following alternate routes:

• I.P. Marg – A-Point – W-Point – Sikandra Road – Mandi House – Firozshah Road roundabout (R/A) Windsor Place – Ashok Road – Gole Dak Khana – RML – Shankar Road

• NH-09 – Ring Road – Bhairon Marg – Mathura Road – SBM – Q-Point – Abdul Kalam Marg and continue

• Ring Road – ISBT Kashmere Gate – Boulevard Road – Rani Jhansi Flyover and continue

• NH-09 – Sarai Kale Khan – Barapula – AIIMS – Dhuala Kuan onwards.

Similarly, commuters heading to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat from south Delhi, the traffic police have asked them to use the following alternate routes:

Mother Teresa Crescent – Park Street – R/A RML – Pandit Pant Marg for Central Secretariat and Park Street – Baba Kharak Singh Marg/Mandir Marg for Connaught Place.

Mathura Road – W-Point – Sikandra Road – R/A Mandi House – Barakhambha Road – Connaught Place.

Mathura Road – W-Point Sikandra Road – R/A Mandi House – Firozshah Road – R/A Windsor Place – Ashok Road – Gole Dak Khana & Pant Marg.

Aurobindo Marg – Tughlak Road – Gole Methi – Krishan Menon Marg – Rafi Marg – Rail Bhawan – Connaught Place or Aurobindo Marg – Prithiviraj Road – Moti Lal Nehru Marg – R/A MLNP – Janpath – Connaught Place.

Rail Bhawan – Red Cross Road – Imtiaz Khan Marg – Central Secretariat Road or Ashoka Road – Gol Dak Khana – Pant Marg – Central Secretariat.

The traffic police advisory said that Man Singh Road – Janpath and Rafi Marg will be available for crossing Rajpath.

“Commuters travelling in the vicinity of C-Hexagon could encounter possible delays and may wish to consider above suggested routes. This being an occasion to celebrate National Unity, the citizens of Delhi are requested to cooperate in ensuring smooth traffic management in the vicinity of C-Hexagon,” said special CP Yadav.

