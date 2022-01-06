Child rights body sets up inquiry into legal challenges faced by kids in conflict with the law

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) set up an inquiry to investigate challenges experienced by children in conflict with the law in securing bail and accessing other legal help. The inquiry will also explore reasons behind the delay in bail and vet the effectiveness of legal aid available to children in conflict with the law, officials said on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The inquiry panel is chaired by former judge Madan B Lokur and three other lawyers. The panel will assess the awareness of legal proceedings among children alleged to be in conflict with the law, and children in conflict with the law residing in various observation homes across the capital. It will also take stock of the cases of various children and the duration of their stay in the institutions.

“The inquiry panel shall inquire into the identification of issues and challenges experienced by such children in securing bail or release (where applicable) and in securing leave, quality and effectiveness of legal services available to them and their experiences with the police,” stated the circular of the inquiry issued by DCPCR on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It also said that the panel would visit observation homes, interact with children, their families, and examine the case files as part of its inquiry. The inquiry report is expected by mid-February 2022.

Anurag Kundu, chairperson, DCPCR, said that an inquiry was being set up for the first time to assess legal aid for children. He said that the inquiry was one of a kind and would have a cascading effect on the legal aid system across the country.

Welcoming the move, experts said that the inquiry could lead to a better understanding of the challenges faced by families and children. “One can put in place lawyers to take up cases of children in conflict with the law but at the same time, it is crucial to ensure that services required under the law are provided to families of such children. An inquiry into the manner in which the services work is welcome,” said Bharti Ali, director of HAQ: Centre for Child Rights, a child rights NGO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ali said that legal aid for children required that lawyers stay in regular touch with children, keep families updated about the developments in the case, and ensure that the child is not forced to plead guilty. “An inquiry into the way the legal aid system works is happening for the first time. The findings of the inquiry can be used for strengthening the legal aid system,” said Ali.