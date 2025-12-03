Search
Wed, Dec 03, 2025
Child rights body takes cognisance of Delhi student’s suicide

ByGargi Shukla
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 04:40 am IST

All the authorities concerned will be required to submit an action taken report (ATR) on the matter, the commission added.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognizance of the death of a 16-year-old boy who allegedly jumped from a west Delhi Metro station last month. In a letter to the deputy commissioner of police (metro), Delhi, the commission has asked the police to take all necessary measures in the investigation of the case.

Further, the boy’s father has filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure fairness in probe. The matter is listed for hearing on December 4, uncle of the 16-year-old said.

Prior to this, the directorate of education had formed an inquiry committee headed by joint director Harshit Jain to “comprehensively ascertain the factual matrix, causative circumstances, and administrative accountability associated with the unfortunate incident”. The DoE, in its order dated November 20, had set a three-day deadline for the committee to submit a comprehensive report.

The DoE did not respond to HT’s queries regarding the status of the report and whether they have received a letter from the commission.

Police responseXXX

AI Summary AI Summary

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy who jumped from a west Delhi Metro station last month, urging police to act swiftly. The boy's father has petitioned the Delhi High Court for a CBI probe. An inquiry committee by the Directorate of Education is also examining the incident.