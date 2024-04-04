CISF constable dies by suicide at Paschim Vihar Metro Station in Delhi: Police

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable allegedly died by suicide using his service weapon at Paschim Vihar West Metro station on the Green Line in outer Delhi on Thursday morning, the Delhi Police’s Metro unit said. A CISF official, who asked not to be identified, said that the constable was a native of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra. (Representative file photo)

The constable was enrolled in the CISF in 2014 and posted in Delhi from January 2022. The reason behind the extreme step is being ascertained, police said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Deputy commissioner of police (railways) KPS Malhotra said that at around 7am, the Nangloi Metro police station received a call. A police team reached the Paschim Vihar West metro station and found the constable’s body near the X-Ray machine scanner.

Also Read:Haryana: Three of family consume poison, end lives in Rewari

“He died by suicide by shooting himself in his forehead. The crime scene investigation team along with forensic experts arrived and inspected the spot. The family members of the deceased CISF constable living at Narela government quarters were informed about the incident. He was enrolled in the CISF as constable, general duty (GD) in 2014,” said DCP Malhotra.

A CISF official, who asked not to be identified, said that the constable was a native of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra.

“He was detailed in a shift duty at the Paschim Vihar West metro station on the Green Line,” the official added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290