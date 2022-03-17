Citing ‘criminal family history’, Delhi Police oppose Shahrukh Pathan’s bail
Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed a gun at a police constable and fired in the air during the north-east Delhi riots, has no remorse and his father too has criminal cases registered against him, the Delhi Police told the high court on Wednesday opposing a bail plea moved by the accused. .
In a status report filed before Justice Prateek Jalan, the police said that Pathan can influence the witnesses as he has a “family history of crime”.
“The petitioner has been keeping illegal arms and ammunition and has no remorse for his illegal act. His daring act of firing at a policeman in public shows that if released on bail, he can repeat such acts,” the status report said.
The police said that Pathan was involved in one other riots case in which he has already been denied bail. It said that Pathan went untraceable after the incident and was incarcerated for the past two years, while his multiple bail applications have been dismissed.
Shahrukh Pathan allegedly aimed a pistol at Delhi Police head constable Deepak Dahiya “with an intention to kill him”, on February 24, 2020, the police have said in court. Pathan was arrested from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh on March 3.
It also stated that the statement of the eye witnesses and seized CCTV footage establishes that Pathan was leading the mob and indulged in the act of rioting on February 24, 2020 during which he fired on the complainant and public from his pistol.
Pathan, through his counsel, had earlier argued that he only intended to scare the policeman and not kill him.
Communal clashes broke out in north-east Delhi in February 2020 after a tense standoff between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and its critics went out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.
According to the police report submitted before the high court, Pathan’s father, Sabir Ali, was convicted in a case registered at the Kotwali police station under sections of the Foreigners Act and the NDPS Act. It added that he was also arrested in 1994 by the crime branch over possession of charas.
