City court acquits 3 accused in 2009 Sonipat acid attack

A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted two men and a woman accused of an acid attack on a 26-year-old woman in Haryana’s Sonipat in 2009. The judgement was passed by additional sessions judge Jagmohan Singh of Rohini Court.

The judgement was passed by additional sessions judge Jagmohan Singh of Rohini Court.

The court acquitted two men, Yashvinder Malik, Mandeep Mann and a woman, Bala, accused of throwing acid on the victim, then a 26-year-old. They were charged under IPC sections pertaining to aggravated rape, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, attempt to commit culpable homicide, among other offences.

A fourth accused, a minor, was convicted by the Juvenile Justice Board in 2015 for a maximum of three-year sentence.

On December 4, a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, expressed shock at the 16-year-long delay in the victim’s case and took suo motu cognisance of delays in acid attack cases.

The bench directed all the high courts to take up the issue and ensure that speedy trials are held for all acid attack cases.

The incident took place in 2009 when unidentified persons threw acid on the victim as she left for office in Panipat. While the victim named the three accused, the Haryana Police later filed an untraced report in the case.

In 2013, the victim wrote to the Haryana government, seeking compensation. Her letter was read by a Chief Judicial Magistrate, who asked police to reopen the case.

In August 2014, the Supreme Court agreed to transfer the trial from Haryana to Delhi and directed that the hearings be held day-to-day. Charges against the accused were framed in January 2015.

In December 2016, the Delhi High Court discharged three accused, however, in January 2018, the Supreme Court restored the trial in the case after the victim challenged the discharge order.

The detailed copy of the judgement was yet to be released till the time of filing of this story.