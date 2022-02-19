City police’s aspersions vague, Khalid tells court

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid, who is accused in the main conspiracy case of the northeast Delhi riots, on Friday told a city court that the Delhi police has made vague aspersions against him in its charge sheet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to the submissions made by the special public prosecutor in opposing Khalid’s bail plea, his counsel senior advocate Trideep Pais said that most of the allegations did not have a legal basis, adding that the charges were “pure imagination” without any supporting evidence.

“Assertions without a witness to support it… Pure imagination of the prosecution… You first want to make up a story and then make evidence to complete that story,” said Pais.

Referring to a specific allegation that Khalid introduced Sharjeel Imam (also an accused in the riots case) to Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav in December 2019, Pais argued that there was no witness or a message to prove the claim.