Class 12 scores, DU admissions de-linked, says V-C Yogesh Singh

The Delhi University on Monday issued a notification that admissions to all undergraduate courses from the academic session 2022-23 onwards will be done through Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) or Delhi University Common Entrance Test (DUCET).

Further details of the CUCET/DUCET will be released in due course of time, the notification issued by the DU registrar said.

The notification comes after the executive council, the highest decision-making body of the varsity, on Friday approved a proposal for the introduction of a common entrance test for conducting admissions to undergraduate courses from the next academic session onwards. The decision puts an end to the cutoff-based admission process and paves way for an entrance-based admission.

DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said the admissions will be decided purely on the basis of the test, and no weightage will be given to the Class 12 scores. “We will conduct admissions through the CUCET. However, if the CUCET cannot be conducted, we will conduct our own entrance test. Admissions will certainly take place through the entrance exam from next year,” said Singh.

Singh said the schedule for the entrance test was yet to be decided, but added that enough time will be provided to the students to prepare after the completion of their board exams. “We will give at least 30-40 days to students after the completion of their board exams. The entrance test will only be held after a month of students finishing their board exams,” the vice-chancellor said.

He added that the process for admission to courses done through the nationa testing agency (NTA) will remain the same. “Courses for which an entrance is already conducted will follow the same procedure,” he said.

Asees Kandhari, 17, a Class 12 student, who aims to apply to DU colleges, said the board exams were fraught with issues ranging from questions coming from beyond the syllabus to the marking patterns. She said the entrance will give a fair chance to students to apply to colleges of their choice.

“We see cutoffs skyrocketing every year. Not everyone makes the cut. The entrance, however, will be common for all students. It will give a fair chance to students to get admitted to DU colleges even if their Class 12 score is not the highest,” said Kandhari.

Babli Moitra Saraf, principal of Indraprastha College For Women, which conducts an entrance exam for admission to its journalism course, said the college conducts the entrance through NTA every year. “We always conduct entrances through NTA. We expect the entrance to continue until there are directions to the contrary,” said Saraf.

Even as the modalities of the entrance test were being deliberated, university officials said DU will opt for the CUCET. The test, envisaged in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, was scheduled to start in the 2021-22 academic session, but it was put on hold in view of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. In a letter dated November 26, addressed to the vice-chancellors of all 45 central universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Centre said that CUCET will be conducted from the academic session 2022-23.

While the union ministry of education is yet to finalise the modalities, a member of the committee created to recommend the modalities of the exam, had earlier told HT that CUCET will have two components -- an aptitude test and a subject-specific test. “The aptitude part will consist of questions on reading comprehension, verbal ability, logical and analytical reasoning and general awareness. The second part will be subject-specific which means it will be based on questions related to the stream in which the candidate wants to take admission,” said the official, on condition of anonymity.

Kandhari, however, added that more detailed information pertaining to the nature of the exam was required so that students could start preparations well in advance. Students of class 12 will be completing their Term 1 CBSE board exams by the end of the month and the second term exams are expected to take place in March next year. “The implementation of the entrance will be a major area of concern. Right now, we only know that an entry will take place. We need to know the eligibility criteria, the nature of the question paper, and the tentative timeline so that we can start preparing. We would need prior information and shouldn’t be expected to be ready for the exam on short notice,” said Kandhari.

