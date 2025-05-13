Class 9 student among 5 minors held for murder in Delhi

Police on Monday said they have apprehended five minor boys aged between 12 and 17 for allegedly stabbing a 35-year-old man to death during a robbery attempt in outer Delhi’s Bawana on Sunday evening. Police received information from a city hospital on Sunday about a man admitted with a stab wound. (Representational image)

One of the apprehended minors is a Class 9 student, police said.

Police received information from a city hospital on Sunday about a man admitted with a stab wound, deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Nidhin Valsan said .

“The hospital said that a man identified as Mohammed Mustafa was brought in a stab injury and he was shifted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where he died during treatment,” the officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Mustafa, along with his colleague Noor Alam, was walking back home after finishing work at a factory in Bawana.

“When they reached near Sector 3, they were confronted by five unknown individuals coming from the opposite direction. The group separated Alam and attacked Mustafa. However, they could not rob them,” Valsan said.

Police said that with the help of locals, Alam rushed Mustafa to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. Mustafa worked at a factory in Bawana, and lived at a slum cluster.

A murder case was registered and investigation was taken up. “With the help of technical and human intelligence, five juveniles were apprehended. One of them is a Class 9 student, while another was earlier involved in a case of snatching,” the officer said.

During interrogation, they told police that they hatched the plan to commit robbery but chaos ensued after the stabbing due to which they ran away from the crime scene.