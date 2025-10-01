Cleaner air can cut nationwide diseases from 4.87% to 3%: New dashboard by IIT-D

Achieving a 30% reduction in PM2.5 levels could lower nationwide disease prevalence to 3.09% from the current average of 4.87%, according to a new Health Benefit Assessment Dashboard launched Tuesday by Climate Trends and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. The steepest drop in respiratory infections is expected in Bihar, Delhi, Odisha and Jharkhand. (File photo)

The dashboard, based on the 5th National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) covering 641 districts, identifies clear links between PM2.5 pollution and diseases such as hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), anaemia, heart disease, and diabetes among women of reproductive age (15-49 years). It also connects air pollution to anaemia, low birth weight, and lower respiratory infections among children under five.

The findings suggest that reducing PM2.5 could sharply improve women’s health. Diabetes prevalence among women could drop from 1.7% to 1.4% nationwide, with reductions of up to 25% in high-burden states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam and Haryana. Hypertension rates could decline by 2-12%, with the biggest benefits in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. COPD prevalence could fall by 3-12%, particularly in Delhi, UP, Bihar, Haryana, Odisha and Punjab.

“The central concern for air quality mitigation should be public health. Over the last 10 years, as air quality became more of a scientific issue and increasingly linked with aspects like climate change, it has somewhat moved away from its social dimension as a public health concern,” said Aarti Khosla, director of Climate Trends. “That is why all the studies on epidemiological evidence and research conducted in India are so important for establishing clear links between air quality and public health,” she said.

For children, it found that lower respiratory infections, low birth weight, and anaemia may decline measurably, especially across the Indo-Gangetic Plain and eastern India. The steepest drop in respiratory infections is expected in Bihar, Delhi, Odisha and Jharkhand, while states such as Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal may see the largest improvements in birth weights.

Professor Sagnik Dey, chair professor in policy studies at IIT Delhi’s Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, emphasised the importance of translating research into actionable insights. “The science is robust, but it often does not reach policymakers or citizens in the way it should,” he said. “That is why we partnered with Climate Trends – to use science to build a strong health-centric narrative. Only when the public connects with this message can policy truly be successful.”

Dr Virinder Sharma, technical member of the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi NCR (CAQM), underlined the invisibility of the crisis. “There is no ‘death certificate’ for air pollution. Losses are happening – in hospitals, workplaces, and through shortened lifespans – but the crisis remains silent, invisible, and diffuse. It is easy to underestimate unless it is connected to people’s lived reality,” he said.