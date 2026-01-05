Cleaning of the Yamuna is people’s movement: CM Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inspected the Yamuna River clean-up drive organised at the Chhath Ghat near ITO. CM Gupta said that the cleanliness of the Yamuna is no longer merely a government programme, but has taken the form of a people’s movement. Gupta said that the voluntary participation of a large number of people in the Yamuna cleanliness campaign, even on a Sunday, clearly reflects growing public awareness and commitment towards the cause. The Chief Minister reiterated that the Delhi Government will extend all possible support to public participation-based initiatives for environmental protection (HT)

“Keeping the Yamuna clean, pure and free-flowing is not only the responsibility of the government, but a collective moral responsibility of all of us towards future generations. Delhi Government is carrying out the Yamuna clean-up campaign at a war footing, in a phased, scientific and well-planned manner. Continuous efforts are being made for the rejuvenation of the Yamuna by strengthening the disposal of silt and other materials, waste management, sewage treatment, biological treatment and monitoring systems,” she added.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the Delhi Government will extend all possible support to public participation-based initiatives for environmental protection. Appealing to citizens to maintain sustained awareness, discipline and participation for the conservation and cleanliness of the Yamuna, she said that a clean Yamuna will emerge as the symbol of a clean Delhi.