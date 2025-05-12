New Delhi, The Delhi High Court has outlined as imperative the clearance of Barapullah drain to prevent severe waterlogging during monsoon season and ordered demolition of Madrasi camp starting June 1. Clearing Barapullah drain encroachment must, demolition on Jun 1: Delhi HC

Aside from the demolition action, the high court ordered the relocation of displaced persons to Narela.

“The demolition ought to be done in a systematic manner. Rehabilitation of the Madrasi camp dwellers is also essential for de-clogging of Barapullah Drain. None of the dwellers can claim any rights beyond the right of rehabilitation, as the land is public land which is encroached upon,” a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora said on May 9.

There also came directions for a smooth rehabilitation of Madrasi camp inhabitants starting May 20.

The authorities had issued a demolition notice to the squatters to remove encroachment and unauthorised construction on the Barapullah Drain to de-clog it.

The court said the relocation to Narela was of utmost urgency, particularly in light of the approaching monsoon season and timely clearance of the Barapullah Drain was imperative to prevent severe waterlogging in the adjoining areas.

The authorities, including DDA, MCD, DUSIB, PWD and Delhi government, were ordered to hold two camps from May 19 to May 20.

While one camp would be for handing over possession letters to the dwellers of the Narela flats, the other one would be for the purpose of sanctioning loans with the presence of bank officials.

“The DDA/DUSIB shall ensure that all the amenities in the flats such as fixtures and fittings are available by May 20. After May 20, the eligible persons/dwellers from the Madrasi camp shall start moving their belongings to the respective flats allotted to them in Narela. If any of the residents choose not to take the possession letters or avail of loan facilities, no further opportunity shall be granted to them for seeking allotment of the flats at Narela or any rehabilitation camps,” the bench said.

Between May 20 and May 31, all belongings should be moved from Madrasi camp and the demolition should commence June 1.

The court disposed of applications filed by several Madrasi camp inhabitants seeking a stay on the demolition and said it was seized of the matter for over 10 months.

The issue was over illegal encroachment of drains resulting in blockage of drains and river pollution.

Calling Madrasi camp an illegal construction, the court said it caused obstruction and clogging of the drain, resulting in severe waterlogging in the adjoining areas during rains, especially during monsoon season.

