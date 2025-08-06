CM Delhi launches ‘Swachhata Challenge’

Delhi chief minister (CM) Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that the ‘Swachhata Challenge’ will be launched soon, as part of the ongoing month-long “Delhi’s Freedom from Garbage” campaign. Aiming to create a network of “cleanliness champions” across the city, the initiative will start with the nomination of 78 citizens to mark the 78th year of India’s independence, each of whom will then have to nominate five more individuals. Gupta also led a cleanliness drive in Sanjay Basti in north Delhi’s Timarpur on Tuesday as part of the campaign. (HT Photo)

Gupta revealed that prominent public figures will be invited to participate in the initiative, in order to spread more awareness among the public, and inspire the youth. This is being done to mobilise public participation to increase cleanliness across the city, stated by the CM to be one of the main aims of the campaign. “To further energise the campaign, notable celebrities will also be engaged, bringing greater visibility and momentum to the mission,” she said.

Gupta also led a cleanliness drive in Sanjay Basti in north Delhi’s Timarpur on Tuesday as part of the campaign, where she joined residents of the locality in cleaning the area, and noted that significant improvements have been made in the area’s sanitation.

Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, and member of legislative assembly from Timarpur Suryaprakash Khatri also joined the CM in the drive, along with residents welfare and civil society organisations, and local residents.