CM Kejriwal hands out financial aid to Delhi farmers who lost crops

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said farmers in the national capital received the highest compensation for crop damage of any state in the country, as he handed financial aid of ₹20,000 per acre to peasants at an event in the Delhi Secretariat on Monday.

Kejriwal also announced that the government will compensate farmers whose mustard crop was damaged in January this year and said he has already ordered officers to survey the extent of damage.

“Back in 2013, when we had just formed our party, there was a thunderstorm that ruined crops in Delhi. When a journalist approached the then CM [Sheila Dikshit], she asked whether farming even took place in Delhi. A CM who ruled for 15 years did not know that farming takes place in Delhi. This added to the woes of the farmers. They felt insulted. It showed how the farmers were absent from the whole governance system of Delhi. You couldn’t expect the government to help the farmers when the CM did not know they existed,” CM said.

The AAP government’s move is significant ahead of this month’s state elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh where the party is likely to be a key contender.

Kejriwal said that after the AAP came to power in 2013, he visited areas affected by unseasonal rain and his party government announced a compensation of ₹20,000 per acre, an amount that was transferred to beneficiaries in two to three months.

The expenditure under the current programme, which pertains to compensation for crops damaged in September-October last year due to unseasonal rain, will be about ₹55.35 crore for an approximate area of 30,000 acres.

“Since we made the announcement, our teams have been surveying the on-ground damage. Farmers have started receiving their cheques,” Kejriwal said, adding that the situation in Delhi was different than in other states, where he claimed even cheques of ₹10-20 were handed out. Most cheques being distributed by the AAP government are between ₹2 lakh and 3 lakh.

“In Punjab too, the cotton crop was ruined in the month of October. The pink bollworm blighted the crop. The government announced a compensation of ₹12,000 [per acre], despite the fact that the farmers’ costs were higher. Nothing will happen in ₹12,000, farmers said, but they are yet to receive even that amount,” Kejriwal said.

Ali Mehdi, vice-president of the Delhi Congress, said Kejriwal made a misleading statement about Sheila Dikshit. “Kejriwal is a habitual liar. Sheila Dikshit always supported the farmers of Delhi. Kejriwal should stop spreading fake information,” Mehdi said.