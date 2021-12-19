CM leads assembly Christmas celebrations, says govt working to keep Covid in control

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal led the annual Christmas celebrations in the Delhi assembly premises on Saturday and said people should respect all religions and celebrate all festivals.

“I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the people of Delhi and the whole country on the occasion of Christmas and New Year. I pray from the bottom of my heart that the new year is abundantly prosperous for all of us. This is the seventh consecutive year of Christmas celebrations in the Vidhan Sabha. When we came to power in 2015, we had decided that our country is a bouquet of all kinds of religions and cultures. We decided that we must celebrate this unique aspect of our country and started celebrating all festivals in the Vidhan Sabha premises,” he said at the event.

On the Omicron variant, he said, “Now we are hearing news regarding the Omicron strain, which is spreading very quickly and has already arrived in India. Several cases have also been discovered in most major cities in the country. The updates from Europe state that since this virus is so easily transmitted, it could be overwhelming to deal with once it spreads. However, I want to assure you all that the Delhi government is doing everything in its capacity to keep the situation under control. Ever since the news of Omicron arrived, I have been taking repeated review meetings with all concerned departments so that we are well prepared to deal with the probable threat. It’s also being said that this particular strain is not as dangerous – has mild symptoms, but spreads easily. So there’s no need to stress over it or be afraid.”