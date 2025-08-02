CM orders depts to not demolish a single slum in Delhi

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced an immediate halt to demolition drives in the Capital’s slum clusters and promised that all future removals, if unavoidable, will be accompanied by advance rehabilitation. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (PTI)

Stressing that the city’s slum dwellers will not be “harassed anymore”, she said that 50,000 old and dilapidated flats built for the economically weaker sections (EWS) will be renovated and allotted to slum dwellers.

“No slum will be removed without providing alternative housing first,” Gupta said, adding that if required, the government would amend the existing slum policy or even approach court to ensure protection for the poor.

“The pain of slum dwellers will not be ignored,” she said.

Gupta’s announcement comes amid mounting political tension over demolition drives in Delhi’s informal settlements since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in February. While the demolitions – carried out by agencies like the DDA, Railways and municipal bodies – were largely in compliance with court orders, they sparked criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which accused the BJP of breaking its pre-election promise to protect slum residents.

Among the major drives were the June 1 demolition of 300 homes in Jangpura’s Madrasi Camp, the June 17 razing of 200 structures in Ashok Vihar, and the June 18 clearance of 25 homes in Gokalpuri. The BJP defended the actions as necessary for reclaiming public land, but Gupta’s announcement will come as a reassurance for residents.

“The slums in Delhi are an inseparable part of the city. My government is committed to giving them rightful recognition,” Gupta said, alleging that opposition parties had reduced slum dwellers to a vote bank.

She said her government is holding meetings across departments to chalk out a plan for permanent housing and that all departments have been instructed to immediately halt any ongoing demolition activity. She also promised that if rules need to be changed to protect the rights of slum residents, her government will not hesitate to do so.

A key part of this effort, she said, is the revival of 50,000 unallotted flats constructed for the poor years ago under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM). These flats, which became dilapidated after lying vacant for years, will now be renovated and allotted to slum dwellers under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U).

Gupta accused previous government of wasting the opportunity to house the poor.

“Despite receiving crores under JNNURM, the flats were never allocated. Departments like DUSIB and DSIIDC were on the verge of returning ₹732 crore to the central government,” she said. “Now, with approval from the Union housing ministry, this money will be used to renovate the flats and house slum dwellers.”

She said the dispute between the Delhi and central governments over whether the flats should be rented out or directly allotted to slum dwellers had stalled progress for years. Her government, she added, is now committed to direct allocation.

“In these neglected settlements, there was no drinking water, no drainage, no roads. Past governments left them to alcoholism and despair. My government will restore their dignity and give them the pride of being true citizens of Delhi,” she said.

Responding to the allegation, AAP’s Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj said CM Gupta and the BJP have been bluffing the slum residents in the city. “If Rekha Gupta is serious about slum rehabilitation, she should ask the central government and its agencies — such as the DDA, railways, and the land and development department — to withdraw the cases against these JJ clusters in the high court and Supreme Court,” Bharadwaj said in a statement.