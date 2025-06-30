CM wants Old Delhi railway station to be renamed after Maharaja Agrasen

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has written to Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, requesting that the Old Delhi Railway Station be renamed in honour of Maharaja Agrasen, a legendary figure revered for his contributions to social justice, according to two senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders familiar with the matter. Old Delhi Railway Station was built in 1864. (HT Archive)

In a letter dated June 19, which HT has reviewed, Gupta urged the Union minister’s personal intervention in the proposal.

“I am writing to respectfully request your kind consideration for renaming the Old Delhi Railway Station in honour of Maharaja Agrasen, a revered historical figure whose legacy has had profound impact on the socio-economic development of India, particularly in Delhi. Maharaja Agrasen is widely regarded as a symbol of social justice, economic foresight, and community welfare. His countless followers and descendants continue to play a pivotal role in shaping Delhi’s economic and cultural landscape,” CM Gupta wrote in the letter.

One of the BJP leaders cited confirmed that the letter was sent last week, and said that the chief minister has sought the “personal intervention” of the railways minister for the renaming.

Located adjacent to Chandni Chowk, the Old Delhi Railway Station — officially known as Delhi Junction — is one of the city’s most prominent landmarks and serves as a key transit hub for trains to and from several major cities in north India. Built in the 19th century during British rule, it is also the oldest major railway station in Delhi and among the busiest in the country.

In her letter, Gupta said renaming the station would be a “fitting tribute” to Maharaja Agrasen’s enduring legacy and would resonate deeply with the people of Delhi. “It would honour a leader who has inspired generations with his vision of equality, economic self-reliance, and collective progress,” she wrote.

The renaming of railway stations falls under the jurisdiction of the Union ministry of railways, and such proposals must be formally approved by the ministry before being implemented. State governments and local authorities can recommend name changes, but the final decision lies with the central government.

When asked about the letter, officials from the chief minister’s office declined to comment on the letter.

HT also reached out to Vaishnaw’s office but did not get a response till the time of going to press.

The proposal to rename Old Delhi Railway Station is not the first such move in the city in recent years. The BJP-led government at the Centre has approved several renamings, including that of the Mughal Garden at Rashtrapati Bhavan to Amrit Udyan, and Rajpath to Kartavya Path.