Sat, Nov 22, 2025
Colour-coded bedsheet system across all Delhi govt hospitals

ByHT correspondent
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 05:08 am IST

Delhi government introduces a seven-color bedsheet system in hospitals for hygiene accountability, enhancing cleanliness and patient trust weekly.

Delhi government on Wednesday rolled out seven colour-coded bedsheet system across all its government hospitals.

According to the system, all Delhi government hospitals will have to have a dedicated colour bedsheet layed out each day of the week.

“Going forward, hospitals will use a different colour of bedsheets for each day of the week—Monday: White, Tuesday: Pink, Wednesday: Green, Thursday: Purple, Friday: Blue, Saturday: Light Grey, and Sunday: Peach,” government officials said.

Delhi health minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “It is to ensure accountability for hygiene of the patients. This system is designed not only to streamline linen management but also to provide a visual assurance of cleanliness to patients and their families. Each colour lot will be supplied with a robust stock for changing bedsheets.”

This initiative is being rolled out under the Kayakalp initiative, officials added.

Sing added, “The well-being of our patients is our priority. This initiative is a simple yet an important step to build an environment of trust and transparency. This initiative, under the Kayakalp framework, will not only reduce Hospital Acquired Infection (HAI) rates but also have a positive psychological impact, fostering a more healing environment and boosting the morale of our dedicated hospital staff.”

