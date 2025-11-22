Colour-coded bedsheet system across all Delhi govt hospitals
Delhi government introduces a seven-color bedsheet system in hospitals for hygiene accountability, enhancing cleanliness and patient trust weekly.
Delhi government on Wednesday rolled out seven colour-coded bedsheet system across all its government hospitals.
According to the system, all Delhi government hospitals will have to have a dedicated colour bedsheet layed out each day of the week.
“Going forward, hospitals will use a different colour of bedsheets for each day of the week—Monday: White, Tuesday: Pink, Wednesday: Green, Thursday: Purple, Friday: Blue, Saturday: Light Grey, and Sunday: Peach,” government officials said.
Delhi health minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “It is to ensure accountability for hygiene of the patients. This system is designed not only to streamline linen management but also to provide a visual assurance of cleanliness to patients and their families. Each colour lot will be supplied with a robust stock for changing bedsheets.”
This initiative is being rolled out under the Kayakalp initiative, officials added.
Sing added, “The well-being of our patients is our priority. This initiative is a simple yet an important step to build an environment of trust and transparency. This initiative, under the Kayakalp framework, will not only reduce Hospital Acquired Infection (HAI) rates but also have a positive psychological impact, fostering a more healing environment and boosting the morale of our dedicated hospital staff.”
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.