‘Conman’ goes on hunger strike in Tihar jail to demand more meetings with wife
New Delhi: Demanding more than the prescribed number of monthly visits with his jailed wife, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was on a hunger strike almost three weeks after which he was rushed to the jail hospital, prison officers said on Tuesday.
Chandrashekhar, accused of allegedly pulling off a ₹200 crore heist from inside jail by posing as a senior government bureaucrat, started hunger protest last month when his request for meeting his jailed wife, actor Leena Marie Paul, more than twice a month, was denied by the prison department.
Jail officers aware of the development said, Chandrashekhar refused to eat food between April 23 and May 2. Despite prison officers requesting him to end his protest, Chandrashekhar started his protest again between May 4 and May 4.
The prison’s director general, Sandeep Goel, said, “During this period he was put on IV fluid glucose(intravenous) in the jail dispensary. His demand was to meet his wife, who is lodged in jail 6, Tihar. In his connection he is already allowed inter-jail mulaqat with his wife twice a month(on the first and third Saturday of each month) as allowed to other inmates. He wanted extra-mulaqat hours, which is not allowed. Jail punishment under the prison manual has been made against him for this misconduct,” he said.
But Chandrashekhar’s counsel, advocate Anant Malik accused the prison department of not following the jail rules.” It has been 25 days since he is on hunger strike due to discrimination and threats faced by him at hands of jail authorities. The senior officials have done nothing to resolve the issue,” he added.
While Chandrashekhar is lodged in jail 2, his wife Leena Maria Paul, an actor, is in jail 6. The two along with at least 21 others have been arrested in the ₹200 crore heist. Chandrashekhar had duped industrialist former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan’s wife Aditi Singh by posing as a senior government bureaucrat and offering to get Mohan’s bail.
Chandrashekhar was first arrested by the Delhi police in 2017 for allegedly duping an AIADMK leader of ₹2 crore on the pretext of helping the politician retain the party’s two leaves symbol by bribing the Election Commission officers.
-
Security beefed up around Kejriwal’s residence, Police tells HC
The Delhi Police on Tuesday informed the Delhi high court that the proposal to curtail entry to the road along which the chief minister's residence is located is under consideration and discussions are on with the residents' welfare associations of the Civil Lines area in this regard. Advocate Sanjay Lao, standing counsel of the Delhi government (criminal) told the court that total strength of police personnel on Kejriwal's security duty now stands at 64 with 20-22 personnel stationed at the residence round-the-clock.
-
‘Mini buses with only seating passengers to be allowed at Sinhagad fort’
Pune: Plying electric mini buses of seven-metre width, more charging points, barricades and repair of ghat section stretch are some of the steps that will be taken to facilitate tourists visiting the Sinhagad fort. Chairman and managing director, Laxminarayan Mishra, PMPML said that e-bus will carry only seating passengers to minimise risk.
-
Ludhiana: Teen rape survivor’s pregnancy terminated following court order
A mentally-challenged teenager who was allegedly raped by a priest of a gurdwara in Noorpur village, Machhiwara, has undergone medical termination of pregnancy following a court order. The girl's neighbour, Sohan Singh alias Sohni, 65, was booked for rape on March 27. An advocate Deepti Saluja, who had also requested the court to issue orders to the health department for issue of a disability certificate to the victim said that a chargesheet has been already filed in the case. Meanwhile, the victim's aunt raised the issue of the poor facilities at the ward where the girl was admitted.
-
Mundka fire: Police get custody of all accused, to be grilled together
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they had secured police custody for one more day of Manish Lakra, the owner of the Mundka building where a devastating fire killed 27 people on Friday, apart from getting custody of Harish Goyal and his brother Varun Goyal, who were running an industrial unit in the building for over four years, for their joint interrogation in the fire tragedy case.
-
Water, power crisis force govt schools to cut down duration of classes
Principals of several government schools said despite repeated complaints to the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, nothing has been done to improve the power supply, the shortage of which also leads to water scarcity. Anju Sharma, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Basai, said the attendance has thinned out in the last 15 days as students are not willing to come to schools plagued by long power cuts and non-availability of water.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics