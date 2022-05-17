‘Conman’ goes on hunger strike in Tihar jail to demand more meetings with wife

New Delhi: Demanding more than the prescribed number of monthly visits with his jailed wife, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was on a hunger strike almost three weeks after which he was rushed to the jail hospital, prison officers said on Tuesday.

Chandrashekhar, accused of allegedly pulling off a ₹200 crore heist from inside jail by posing as a senior government bureaucrat, started hunger protest last month when his request for meeting his jailed wife, actor Leena Marie Paul, more than twice a month, was denied by the prison department.

Jail officers aware of the development said, Chandrashekhar refused to eat food between April 23 and May 2. Despite prison officers requesting him to end his protest, Chandrashekhar started his protest again between May 4 and May 4.

The prison’s director general, Sandeep Goel, said, “During this period he was put on IV fluid glucose(intravenous) in the jail dispensary. His demand was to meet his wife, who is lodged in jail 6, Tihar. In his connection he is already allowed inter-jail mulaqat with his wife twice a month(on the first and third Saturday of each month) as allowed to other inmates. He wanted extra-mulaqat hours, which is not allowed. Jail punishment under the prison manual has been made against him for this misconduct,” he said.

But Chandrashekhar’s counsel, advocate Anant Malik accused the prison department of not following the jail rules.” It has been 25 days since he is on hunger strike due to discrimination and threats faced by him at hands of jail authorities. The senior officials have done nothing to resolve the issue,” he added.

While Chandrashekhar is lodged in jail 2, his wife Leena Maria Paul, an actor, is in jail 6. The two along with at least 21 others have been arrested in the ₹200 crore heist. Chandrashekhar had duped industrialist former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan’s wife Aditi Singh by posing as a senior government bureaucrat and offering to get Mohan’s bail.

Chandrashekhar was first arrested by the Delhi police in 2017 for allegedly duping an AIADMK leader of ₹2 crore on the pretext of helping the politician retain the party’s two leaves symbol by bribing the Election Commission officers.