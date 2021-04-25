Connecting people one plasma donor at a time

While you may recognize him as the digital content creator who leaves you in splits with his viral memes and reels, 29 year old RJ Abhinav has also been driving home smiles by being a plasma enabler, connecting eligible plasma donors with recipients through the power of his social media. The Delhi boy has been attempting to put together a data base of plasma donors to help critical patients in need. Abhinav’s insta handle is full of videos, stories and post about plasma donation, busting myths and creating awareness. “Plasma donors in Delhi are very less, nobody is coming forward. Everyone is scared. Jinko Covid hokar theek ho gya hai they are scared to come out because of the fear of getting infected again. However, they should understand that they can take precautions and donate plasma. Something is bigger than their fear and that is - the value of the life, that they can save through donating their plasma. There are so many plasma requests but they aren’t able to find the right donors. That’s why I am asking people to send me details. Even if I get one or two donors, I can help those who are in urgent need. I am also a part of a group that includes social media influencers and people who are active on social media, and we share details and maintain an excel sheet of plasma donors.”

Project Plasma is a Fever Network initiative to celebrate the super power of Covid recovered plasma donors, who are stepping forward amid the second wave of Covid, to donate their plasma to save lives of other infected patients.

The power to save someone’s life is truly a superpower. Encouraging the youth to step forward without hesitation Abhinav says, “Millennials enjoy watching Superhero movies because they admire the power of these superheroes saving other people’s lives. Donating plasma if you have antibodies against Coronavirus is your superpower to save someone’s life. You get to be the superhero / heroine of the patient’s life!”

Abhinav, a plasma hero trying to bridge the gap between plasma donors and recipients has been collating and sharing the data of plasma requests and donation with a group of like minded troopers, while protecting the privacy of donors. “There are people from different states and we are trying our best. We don’t broadcast the number of donors anywhere. Because once you put up the number, that guy or girl who wants to donate receives calls from all over the places. I request people to message in my inbox. When there is any need, we match the donor and help them. I don’t have the exact number of people I have helped since everyone who is a part of the group is updating the list and using it to help others, I presume, the number must be between 20 to 30,” says Abhinav.

There are people who can donate plasma but the panic about visiting the hospital and donating plasma is stopping them. “Fear is genuine. But if you face antibodies, there is least chance you will get Covid again till the degree that it will harm you. You have an advantage of having those antibodies over others who are struggling with their lives. There are people who need you. Hospitals are making sure that you donate in an environment which is free from people and much safer. Take all the precautions, a slight risk and convince yourself. A doctor calls for a plasma donation when they don’t find any other alternative. When somebody is calling for plasma, the condition is critical. You have antibodies, you have defeated and koi aur nahi kar pa rha hai so why not help him or her,” asks Abhinav.

You are a superhero if you have recovered from Covid 19 because you have the power to save a life! Call on 8800570768 to donate plasma and save lives.

Author tweets @ruchikagarg271

