Consider early re-testing of Covid-19 positive international travellers: Delhi HC to govt

The Delhi high court on Tuesday asked the city government to take instructions on the issue of early re-testing of international travellers who test positive for Covid-19 on arrival in case there are no guidelines by the Centre on this aspect.

Justice Rekha Palli, while hearing a petition by a mother whose 18-year-old son from the United Kingdom was admitted to a private hospital here for isolation after testing positive for the virus upon his arrival, also asked the Delhi government why the genome sequencing report of the patient -- who was stated to be positive for the omicron variant-- cannot be shared with him.

The judge noted that during the pendency of the petition, the petitioner’s son tested negative and was discharged from Fortis Hospital.

The petitioner, however, told the court that although her son was now with her, several other patients were being held up in various health facilities for days as the hospitals were not conducting Covid-19 re-tests periodically. It was also contended that the mother has the “right to know” and should thus be given the genome sequencing report of her son.

Following this, the court said, “It is expected that in case no guidelines are issued by the Union of India, the Delhi government will expeditiously consider the matter so that patients, like the petitioner’s son, do not suffer. Delhi government will also inform why the genome test report can’t be made available.”

The petitioner, represented by lawyer Vikram Hegde, had moved the court last month seeking to know the outcome of the genome sequencing test carried on her son.

The counsel for the hospital stated that while the Covid-19 test report has been given to the patient, the genome sequencing report, which disclosed the presence of Omicron variant, was not given to him as the same was only with the government authorities.

“We don’t have a copy of the genome report. We get an excel sheet (from the authorities),” said counsel Arjun Dewan, appearing for Fortis.

In response to the petitioner’s assertion that the hospital did not administer a re-test upon her son when he was admitted, the lawyer said that the hospital administration was only following the Delhi government directive that international travellers who test positive for the virus have to be re-tested on the tenth day of the first test or after three days of being asymptomatic, whichever is later.

Delhi government counsel Arun Panwar said the directive was in line with the guidelines issued by the Centre and sought time to seek instructions.

Central government counsel Bharati Raju stated that there was no ban on repeat RT-PCR in their guidelines.

The petitioner had alleged that her son who tested positive for Covid-19 at the airport here after coming from the United Kingdom was not being discharged by the hospital for lack of clarity on the virus variant.

She had claimed that in spite of her son having a mild case of Covid-19, the private hospital had not re-tested him.

The matter will be heard next on January 14