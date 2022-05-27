Consider hiking fine on vector breeding to 50k: HC to Delhi govt

The Delhi high court has asked the Delhi government to explore the possibility of hiking the fine for every violation that leads to mosquito breeding from ₹5,000 to ₹50,000 .

On May 20, a bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Jasmeet Singh, while hearing a suo motu plea on the increasing mosquito infestation in the city, also asked the authorities to examine the imposition of on-the-spot fines to create deterrence in the minds of the people who allow mosquito breeding on their premises.

The court observed that the efficacy of the system of imposing fines as a deterrent will be completely lost if fines are not imposed on the spot and mere challaning the violators would only lead to an explosion of such cases in the courts.

“In our view, the Delhi government should seriously examine the proposal for imposition of fines -- on the spot, if a deterrence has to be created in the minds of the people to not allow mosquito breeding in their premises. We are also of the view that where institutions are found guilty of such conduct, the quantum of fine should not be limited to merely ₹5,000, and should be fixed at ₹50,000. The GNCTD (Delhi government) level and respond on the next date,” said the bench in its order.

Agreeing with the suggestion of the amicus curiae that the efficacy of the system of imposition of fines as a deterrent would be completely lost, if fines are not imposed on the spot, the court also said, “..we entirely agree with him... We may also notice that mere challaning the violators and those found guilty of allowing mosquito breeding on their premises, would only lead to the explosion of such cases in the courts, adding to the already existing heavy burdens that the subordinate courts have to deal with”

The court also directed all local bodies, authorities, and departments to strictly comply with and fulfil their respective obligations in terms of the common protocol evolved for the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases.

“They shall all remain bound by the said common protocol. Failure to comply with the same, and lapses in implementation of the common protocol shall be viewed seriously, and the chief executive officers of the other local bodies/ authorities shall be personally held liable for the same,” the court said.

It also said the deputy health officers (DHOs) of the municipal corporation; the chief medical officer (CMO) of the New Delhi Municipal Council, and the assistant health officer (AHO) of the Delhi Cantonment Board shall be personally responsible to implement the common protocol.

The court also granted four weeks to the Delhi Jal Board, which manages sewer drains and several water bodies, and the irrigation and flood control department to file a “calendar of activities” that it shall undertake to prevent mosquito infestation.

The matter will be heard next on July 15.