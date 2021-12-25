Contempt action by Delhi HC against cop, NDMC staff over Sarojini crowd

Taking note of overcrowding due to the rampant encroachment of hawkers in the Sarojini Nagar market, the Delhi high court on Friday initiated contempt proceedings against the station house officer (SHO) concerned and the enforcement officer of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for their failure to limit the number of vendors to 80.

Terming the sight of hundreds of people thronging the Sarojini Nagar market and pushing each other in a viral video as “frightening” and “eerie”, a bench comprising justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said that there could a be possible stampede, leading to several deaths.

“We have seen the video… Covid-19 or no Covid-19, the situation is eerie. There can be a stampede where hundreds of people can die… And don’t tell us that this is state-managed. Hundreds of people are pushing each other...” justice Sanghi said.

The court also said that the area is vulnerable to terror attacks. In 2005, 62 people had died and over 200 were injured when several bomb blasts had taken place in the market.

The court said that there was a blatant breach of its orders to limit the number of vendors to 80.

“There has also been a bomb blast in the area. Just think even if a small bomb was to go off, how many people will die because of this and because of the stampede...God forbid something like this happens,” justice Sanghi said.

While hearing a plea by the shopkeepers’ association of the market against illegal vendors and encroachments, the court directed the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to visit the market and assess the situation on the ground.

On October 8, while hearing the plea filed by advocate Kajal Chandra, the court limited the number of vendors to 80 taking note of the fact that there are 200 shops in the market in accordance with the Master Plan of Delhi-2021.

Pulling up the NDMC and the city police for their failure to restrict the number of vendors to 80, the court rejected the claims of the SHO, Sarojini Nagar, that action has been taken to stop the encroachment of vendors.

“This is something that has to be done every day. You may say that everyday this is being done, but we can’t shut our eyes. Should we believe what we are saying or should we believe what you are telling us? Eighty thousand people will go to a market where a large number of people are selling their goods. If you restrict the number of vendors, the number of buyers will also be restricted. Moreover, it will allow people to circulate,” the court said.

The bench said that even in the viral video, squatters are seen displaying their goods in a larger than permissible area. It sought to know from the enforcement officer as to why no one was complying with judicial orders to curb encroachment.

“What have you done about the squatters? We have made it clear that you will not allow anyone to encroach [space], including shopkeepers? If any shopkeeper is encroaching the land, you will wait for our orders to remove him? You will not remove him on your own? Do we have to give directions? What is happening? You’re saying in order for you to perform your functions, you need an order from us,” the court said.

It directed the authorities to install poles with chains and mark the floors with white paint so as to specify the area within which the shopkeepers and squatters can operate. The bench also ordered that no goods must be left at the site at night and must be removed on a daily basis.

“If you think you can so brazenly violate the orders of the high court, then we will tell you what we can do. If there is any loss of life because of Covid-19 or stampede or any other incident in this market, you persons will be personally liable for that. Because we know when you want to do something, nothing can stop you from that. The state, municipality, police, enough power is there with you to take action,” justice Sanghi told the SHO and the officer of NDMC.

Seeing the video and photos of the crowded market, the court said that there was absolutely no improvement in the situation on the ground. It directed the police to work out a movement plan for the people who visit the market.

It directed that the goods seized from illegal hawkers and vendors will not be released to them without the court’s permission.

“The purpose of permitting street vendors whose goods have been seized under sec. 19(1) to be reclaimed as goods after paying such fee as prescribed in the scheme, cannot be to perpetuate openly an illegality but also a breach of the orders of this court,” the court said.

“If you were to implement our orders, don’t permit squatters who do not have valid licences, there would be no such problem,” it added.

Appearing for the Delhi government, additional standing counsel Naushad Ahmed Khan told the court that the situation is very grim with the increasing number of cases. He said that there is no compliance by the enforcement authorities in curtailing the overcrowding or the encroachment. He also proposed the odd-even opening of shops to restrict the number of visitors to the market.

The counsel for the petitioner, advocate Chandra, said that customers are not being able to reach the shop due to the crowd.

The court directed the authorities that no overcrowding is permitted and all the Covid-19 protocols laid down for the marketplaces must be followed.

The matter will now be heard on January 17.

