Cops search for man who sexually assaulted 2 girls inside civic school
Delhi Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly entered a primary school in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura, sexually assaulted two minor girls inside a classroom, and urinated in front of the whole class.
The incident happened at the school run by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on April 30 and police said they filed a case under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on May 1, adding that they have prepared a sketch of the accused based on descriptions given by the students. Police officers said they have “zeroed in” on two probable suspects using the sketch.
On Wednesday afternoon, Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), shared a copy of the notice issued to the EDMC commissioner and the station house officer (SHO) of Bhajanpura police station, seeking an update of the police’s investigation along with details related to the counselling of the children in the class. In the notice, Maliwal also said that the DCW was told that the class teacher and principal allegedly told the students “to keep quiet and forget” about the incident.
EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said that an investigation has been ordered by the civic body in the matter, adding that penal action will be taken if lapses are found. “The principal has claimed that she was unwell and could not reach the school on time. Detailed statements will be taken from the teachers of the school,” said Aggarwal.
IIT-K’s green innovation: ‘Tyre Park’ made up of burnt tyres
The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has created an exclusive enclosure replete with art that is made from burnt tyres at a park in Kanpur. For this unique project, the IIT Kanpur has partnered with De'Dzines that solely works on the concept of utilising old tyres. The joint project conceptualized by IIT Kanpur and De'Dzines is not just environment friendly but makes for an awe-inspiring showground that will attract students and visitors alike.
Ludhiana MC snaps illegal sewer connections of nine more colonies
Continuing its drive against the violators, the municipal corporation snapped illegal sewer connections of nine colonies in the areas falling under the Zone-B and Zone-D of MC on Wednesday. Action was taken against Khalsa Colony on Bhamian Road, Krishna Colony on Bhamian Road and Victory Colony on Pakhowal Road. The drive will continue in the coming days, MC executive engineer Ranbir Singh added. The MC had identified 240 colonies with illegal sewer connections.
Ludhiana | Avon Cycles CMD to be conferred Panjab University Ratna
The prestigious Panjab University Ratna Award will be conferred on Avon Cycles chairperson and managing director Onkar Singh Pahwa during the university's 69th annual convocation on May 6. Vice-president of India M. Venkaiah Naidu will honour Pahwa with the Panjab University Udyog Ratna. Industrialists across the district congratulated Pahwa for receiving the honour. A Federation of Industrial Commercial Organisation delegation, led by its president Gurmeet Singh Kular, also met and congratulated Pahwa.
Loudspeaker row: Around 2,300 MNS workers detained
Mumbai: Maharashtra police has launched a statewide crackdown and detained around 2,300 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers as preventive action and 7,000 persons across the state were served notices under Section 149 of the CrPc to prevent them from creating law and order issues. The police also booked 600 people under Sections 68 and 69 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The police received over 2,000 applications from mosques seeking permission for use of loudspeakers at Masjids.
Regularisation of jobs: Employees’ union submit memorandum with Ludhiana MC chief
Municipal Karamchari Dal — municipal employees' association — on Wednesday submitted a memorandum over their long-pending demand regarding regularisation of contractual staff with municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabbarwal at the MC's Zone A office. The other demands of the employees' union included payment of EPF installments, dues etc. Sabbarwal said the matter is being taken up at the government level.
