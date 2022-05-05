Cops search for man who sexually assaulted 2 girls inside civic school

Delhi Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly entered a primary school in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura, sexually assaulted two minor girls inside a classroom, and urinated in front of the whole class.

The incident happened at the school run by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on April 30 and police said they filed a case under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on May 1, adding that they have prepared a sketch of the accused based on descriptions given by the students. Police officers said they have “zeroed in” on two probable suspects using the sketch.

On Wednesday afternoon, Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), shared a copy of the notice issued to the EDMC commissioner and the station house officer (SHO) of Bhajanpura police station, seeking an update of the police’s investigation along with details related to the counselling of the children in the class. In the notice, Maliwal also said that the DCW was told that the class teacher and principal allegedly told the students “to keep quiet and forget” about the incident.

EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said that an investigation has been ordered by the civic body in the matter, adding that penal action will be taken if lapses are found. “The principal has claimed that she was unwell and could not reach the school on time. Detailed statements will be taken from the teachers of the school,” said Aggarwal.