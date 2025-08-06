Cops trace MP chain snatcher’s route to southwest Delhi, no arrests yet

A day after Lok Sabha MP R Sudha was robbed of her gold chain during a morning walk in south Delhi’s high-security Chanakyapuri area, police said they have identified the route taken by the suspect and are scanning CCTV footage from south-west Delhi to trace him. Lok Sabha MP R Sudha with other parliamentarians on Monday. (ANI)

Sudha, who represents Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai constituency, was walking near the Embassy of Poland around 6.15am on Monday when a man on a two-wheeler snatched her gold chain and fled. She suffered minor injuries to her neck and said her clothes were torn in the scuffle. Rajya Sabha MP R Rajathi, who was walking with her at the time, was unhurt.

A senior police officer said the accused was captured on CCTV riding in from the Moti Bagh side before fleeing in the same direction. “We have recovered footage showing the suspect’s movement. Multiple teams are now scanning footage from south-west Delhi to establish his route and identify him,” the officer said.

No arrest has been made so far, but police said several people have been rounded up for questioning. “We are speaking to local criminals, including both gang members and those who operate alone. The suspect appears to have acted on his own,” the officer said.

Police added that while the local district police, the special staff, and a crack team are handling the investigation, other units — including the special cell, crime branch, and neighbouring district teams — have also been roped in.

In her complaint, Sudha said the accused wore a full-face helmet and was riding a scooter when he approached from the opposite direction. “He was riding slowly, so I didn’t suspect anything. But as he passed, he suddenly pulled my gold chain with force. I somehow managed not to fall. My neck is injured and my clothes were torn in the process,” she said.

The MPs tried to raise the alarm, but no passersby came to their aid, she added.

The brazen theft has raised serious questions about security in Delhi’s diplomatic zone. The Chanakyapuri area is home to several embassies, residences of foreign diplomats, and key installations, and is considered one of the most secure stretches in the city.