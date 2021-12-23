Corruption allegations by deputy CM Sisodia baseless: North MCD mayor

Senior functionaries of North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s allegations regarding the misappropriation of funds by Delhi’s municipal corporations are false and the civic body has approached the court to get its dues in tax share, which has not yet been released by the Delhi government.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that earlier spokespersons of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would make allegations against the civic body, but a person holding a constitutional post should not make false allegations without getting their facts right. “We are open to debate in any public forum regarding the outstanding funds of the corporation,” he added.

Singh claimed that the Delhi government owes ₹660.68 crore under the plan head for the last three years while ₹328.60 crore is pending for the current year. “This year, the government has not released the due funds -- ₹145.70 crore--for basic tax assignment, ₹45.70 crore for urban development and ₹137.20 crore for education. The government is not releasing the outstanding funds so as to paralyse the corporation financially,” he alleged.

Sisodia on Monday said the Delhi government owes no dues to the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations, and added that despite the government disbursing ₹2,588 crore this year, the civic bodies failed to pay salaries to their employees. He alleged the MCD is being hollowed out because of rampant corruption.

Chairman of the standing committee Jogi Ram Jain said that even the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi wrote to the Delhi government for the disbursal of outstanding funds, but since no money seems forthcoming, the corporation has filed a court case to get its dues. “The AAP is accusing us of ₹2,500 crore rent scam. It has been made clear several times that the standing committee had decided to take the rent from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. Rupees 2,500 crore was shown in its budget provisions too,” he added.

Jain clarified that the Biomining trommel machines at Bhalswa landfill site have not been hired at ₹18.5 lakh and the municipal corporation is paying ₹306 per metric ton, which includes manpower. “AAP is deliberately misleading citizens by saying a scam has taken place in Biomining. These are possibly the lowest rates in biomining all across the country,” he added.

Similarly, he said, the reserve price for the Shalimar Bagh multilevel parking lot has been kept at ₹126 crore, which is higher than the circle rate.

“How can there be a scam in open bidding process? Can the rate of land at Shalimar Bagh be ₹1 crore per sqm? These are absurd allegations,” he added.

Leader of the House Chhail Bihari Goswami said that senior municipal functionaries also protested for 13 days at the chief minister’s residence for outstanding funds but he did not discuss the issue even once with them. “Allegations made by the Aam Aadmi Party regarding the sterilisation of dogs are false. The North MCD has to pay ₹1.98 crore for the year 2020 and ₹1.28 crore for the year 2021 to the NGO for dog sterilisation, which is still pending. No funds have been released so how can a ₹15 crore scam take place?” he asked.