close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Corruption and nepotism replaced by growth and development in last 10 years: Amit Shah

Corruption and nepotism replaced by growth and development in last 10 years: Amit Shah

PTI |
Dec 08, 2023 02:18 PM IST

Corruption and nepotism replaced by growth and development in last 10 years: Amit Shah

Speaking at the inauguration of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) national conference at Burari here, he said education is not just for shaping careers but also for nation building.

HT Image
HT Image

A golden future awaits the country's youths. In the last 10 years, great changes have taken place in the country with corruption, nepotism and casteism replaced by growth and development, Shah said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Youth power is the backbone of the country and drives its growth and development, he said.

"India's time has come and the whole world looks up to it for solutions to various problems," he added.

Conserving cultural heritage and development are not contradictory. No one believed the Ram temple could be constructed in Ayodhya, the minister said.

Lauding the ABVP, Shah said it has not only struggled against imperfections of the education system but also helped in character building of students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out