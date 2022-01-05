Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Delhi News
delhi news

Couple killed after cluster bus hits their motorcycle in Delhi

The impact of the hit was such that the couple fell off the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries. They were admitted to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to his injuries
The two were travelling towards the Dhansa border from Khaira Road, when the bus hit their motorcycle. (Representational image)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 02:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A couple was killed after an allegedly speeding cluster bus hit their motorcycle in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh under the jurisdiction of the Baba Haridas Nagar police station on Monday, police said. The errant bus driver fled in the bus after the accident. He was arrested on Tuesday, they added.

Police identified the dead couple by their first names as Suresh,39, and his wife, Neetu,34. They lived with their three children in Najafgarh’s Indira Park. The two were travelling towards the Dhansa border from Khaira Road, when the bus hit their motorcycle.

“The impact of the hit was such that the couple fell off the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries. They were admitted to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to his injuries,” said a police officer.

