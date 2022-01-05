Couple killed after cluster bus hits their motorcycle in Delhi

A couple was killed after an allegedly speeding cluster bus hit their motorcycle in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh under the jurisdiction of the Baba Haridas Nagar police station on Monday, police said. The errant bus driver fled in the bus after the accident. He was arrested on Tuesday, they added.

Police identified the dead couple by their first names as Suresh,39, and his wife, Neetu,34. They lived with their three children in Najafgarh’s Indira Park. The two were travelling towards the Dhansa border from Khaira Road, when the bus hit their motorcycle.

“The impact of the hit was such that the couple fell off the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries. They were admitted to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to his injuries,” said a police officer.