Court exonerates CM Kejriwal's former secy in case of foreign liquor possession

  • The prosecution alleged that they had recovered 14 sealed and three unsealed bottles of foreign liquor from the former secretary, Rajender Kumar in a raid conducted at his house on December 15, 2015.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 05:02 AM IST
ByRicha Banka, New Delhi

A Delhi court on Thursday exonerated chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s former secretary in an alleged case of retaining foreign liquor above the prescribed quantity without permits, saying that the legal obligation to pay excise duty rests upon the wholesaler and not the individual consumer.

The prosecution alleged that they had recovered 14 sealed and three unsealed bottles of foreign liquor from the former secretary, Rajender Kumar in a raid conducted at his house on December 15, 2015. The police claimed Kumar had not paid the prescribed duty as he had failed to furnish any record of the payment.

An FIR in this regard was registered in December 2015 under section 33(f) and 38 of Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and a charge sheet was filed on December 15, 2018.

In its judgment, the court said that law cannot expect an individual consumer to have knowledge of the payment of excise duty and it does not enjoin any obligation upon an individual to pay excise duty to the government. It said the wholesaler pays the prescribed excise duty to the government as per law and thus, at all times, an individual consumer simply buys liquor at the retail price marked on the bottle (after the duty has been paid by the wholesaler).

    Richa Banka

    Reports from the Delhi High Court and stories on legal developments in the city. Avid mountain lover, cooking and playing with birds 🐦 when not at work

Topics
delhi delhi news arvind kejriwal + 1 more
