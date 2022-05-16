Covid: Delhi's tally dips for 5th straight day with 377 new cases, lowest in May so far

Delhi's single-day tally dropped for the fifth consecutive day on Monday after 377 people tested positive for the virus, according to the health bulletin data. This was also the lowest 24-hour tally that the national capital recorded this month so far. Following the latest additions, the cumulative Covid-19 tally of Delhi touched 19,00,735.

Fresh fatalities also dipped with one patient succumbing to Covid-19 as opposed to three on Sunday, the bulletin data revealed. Delhi's death toll now reached 26,196. Similarly, recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours saw a jump after 910 people recuperated from the virus, up from 784 on Sunday. With this, as many as 18,71,311 people recovered from Covid-19 in the national capital since the pandemic struck two years ago.

The case positivity rate, however, increased to 3.37 per cent on Monday from Sunday's 2.74 per cent.

As many as 11,198 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, over 11,000 (11,168 to be precise) less than the 22,366 that were tested on Sunday. Of the 11,198 samples, a total of 9,819 were RT-PCR samples, while the remaining 1,379 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT), the health bulletin data showed.

Hospitalisation rates continued to maintain its downward trend, with 135 patients currently admitted, including those suspected to have contracted Covid-19. There are as many as 125 confirmed Covid-19 patients who are undergoing treatment, while 10 are suspected cases. Among the confirmed patients, 46 are in the intensive care unit and 54 are on oxygen support (including those on ventilators).

The active Covid-19 case count of Delhi currently stands at 3,228, according to the health bulletin data.